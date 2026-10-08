Team Penske and Chevrolet announce multi-year extension of IndyCar partnership

Team Penske and Chevrolet have agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership in the IndyCar Series, ensuring the most successful team in series history will remain paired with the manufacturer behind much of its iconic success.

The alliance stands as one of the most decorated in motorsports, highlighted by nine Indianapolis 500 victories with drivers Rick Mears, Emerson Fittipaldi, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, and Josef Newgarden.

“Chevrolet has been a terrific partner for our NTT IndyCar Series team, both on and off the track,” said Roger Penske. “While winning on the track is certainly important, Team Penske’s partnership with Chevrolet extends far beyond that. We are excited that this extension will take us well into the future as we work to build on the success we have enjoyed together in the IndyCar Series.”

The announcement follows a strong 2026 campaign for the pairing. Team Penske opened the season by capturing the pole position on the streets of St. Petersburg and capped the year with a victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Across the 2026 season, Penske earned three pole positions and picked up three wins for Chevrolet, taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and Laguna Seca.

Since formally launching their manufacturer-backed partnership in 1986, Team Penske and Chevrolet have accumulated 125 race victories and 157 pole positions. Among those highlights was Scott McLaughlin’s NTT P1 Award at Laguna Seca in September, which marked Chevrolet’s 250th pole position in IndyCar history.

The roots of the relationship run even deeper. Team Penske made its IndyCar debut on June 15, 1968, when legendary driver Mark Donohue steered a Chevrolet-powered Eagle in a USAC-sanctioned race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Two years later, on July 3, 1970, Donohue earned the team’s first IndyCar pole position at Sonoma Raceway behind the wheel of a Chevy-powered Lola T150.

The modern era began in 1986 with the introduction of the Ilmor Chevrolet V8 engine. Rick Mears secured the engine’s first victory at Pocono Raceway in 1987 before driving it to victory at the 1988 Indianapolis 500—marking his third win in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and the first Indy 500 triumph for the Ilmor Chevy powerplant.

“For decades, Team Penske and Chevrolet have had one of the strongest competitive relationships in all of motorsport, built on a foundation of trust, a shared commitment to technical excellence, and a relentless focus on winning,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss. “The results of our partnership speak for themselves, but we’re also driven by what comes next. This extension ensures our teams remain aligned and steadfast in our pursuit of more poles, more wins and more Indy 500 victories together.”