Texas IndyCar: McLaughlin leads opening practice

In the cool of the morning – the session ran from 8.00-9.00am local time – and with IndyCar having allowed extra downforce components this weekend, and drivers able to catch some strong tows, speeds looked startlingly good in the opening session.

Scott McLaughlin, who qualified and finished second in last year’s IndyCar round at TMS, was swiftly up to speed, clocking a 223.747mph lap in the #3 Team Penske entry, which equates to 23.169sec around the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth.

Chevrolet looked strong at this stage, with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi also turning 223mph laps in their Arrow McLarens to run second and third, ahead of Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Josef Newgarden, Penske’s defending Texas winner, was also looking strong, just ahead of Takuma Sato – in his first outing for Chip Ganassi Racing – and Ganassi’s five-time Texas winner, Scott Dixon.

Dixon briefly vaulted his part-time teammate but then Sato moved up to fifth, second fastest Honda driver, before pitting.

Also impressing at this stage was rookie Benjamin Pedersen, who with 15mins remaining, was in 11th for local team, AJ Foyt Racing. He eventually fell to 18th, but teammate Santino Ferrucci took twelfth.

With 12mins to go, Felix Rosenqvist, last year’s Texas polesitter, made it three Arrow McLarens in the top five. Then with under five minutes to go, series sophomore Callum Ilott sprung his Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet into sixth, until Devlin DeFrancesco pushed him down with fifth best time.

The next time the cars are on track will be 11.15am local (Central) time for qualifying. There will then be a “high-line” practice to try and open up more grooves for tomorrow’s race, followed by an hour’s final practice.

P Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Scott McLaughlin 23.1690 23.1690 --.---- 14 40 223.747 Chevy Team Penske 2 Pato O'Ward 23.1928 0.0238 0.0238 5 32 223.518 Chevy Arrow McLaren 3 Alexander Rossi 23.1980 0.0290 0.0052 5 34 223.468 Chevy Arrow McLaren 4 Colton Herta 23.2135 0.0445 0.0155 34 35 223.318 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 5 Devlin DeFrancesco 23.2232 0.0542 0.0097 34 34 223.225 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 6 Felix Rosenqvist 23.2557 0.0867 0.0325 39 50 222.913 Chevy Arrow McLaren 7 Callum Ilott 23.2586 0.0896 0.0029 44 44 222.885 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 Takuma Sato 23.2665 0.0975 0.0079 30 43 222.810 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Josef Newgarden 23.3005 0.1315 0.0340 12 24 222.484 Chevy Team Penske 10 Scott Dixon 23.3205 0.1515 0.0200 19 34 222.294 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Simon Pagenaud 23.3474 0.1784 0.0269 30 47 222.038 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 12 Santino Ferrucci 23.3516 0.1826 0.0042 35 37 221.998 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 Alex Palou 23.3638 0.1948 0.0122 34 37 221.882 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Will Power 23.3792 0.2102 0.0154 24 33 221.736 Chevy Team Penske 15 David Malukas 23.3798 0.2108 0.0006 37 39 221.730 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 16 Romain Grosjean 23.3873 0.2183 0.0075 32 36 221.659 Honda Andretti Autosport 17 Helio Castroneves 23.3949 0.2259 0.0076 33 35 221.587 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 18 Benjamin Pedersen 23.4054 0.2364 0.0105 14 38 221.487 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 Marcus Ericsson 23.4907 0.3217 0.0853 34 36 220.683 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 20 Conor Daly 23.5082 0.3392 0.0175 38 38 220.519 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Rinus VeeKay 23.5164 0.3474 0.0082 32 33 220.442 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Sting Ray Robb 23.5230 0.3540 0.0066 9 41 220.380 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 23 Kyle Kirkwood 23.5449 0.3759 0.0219 37 38 220.175 Honda Andretti Autosport 24 Agustin Canapino 23.5452 0.3762 0.0003 19 30 220.172 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 25 Ed Carpenter 23.5610 0.3920 0.0158 17 29 220.025 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 26 Graham Rahal 23.6066 0.4376 0.0456 39 45 219.600 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 Jack Harvey 23.6121 0.4431 0.0055 40 40 219.548 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 28 Christian Lundgaard 24.0019 0.8329 0.3898 29 42 215.983 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing