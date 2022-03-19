Texas IndyCar: Newgarden leads final practice, Harvey shunts

Harvey, who has qualified only 24th yet was fastest of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas in a strangely poor event for the team so far, was on his 26th lap of the 1.5-mile track in final practice when his car understeered in the middle of Turn 2.

Harvey downchanged, the #45 Hy-Vee car started oversteering, and its right-rear wheel appeared barely to kiss the wall, but it was enough to unsettle the car and wrench it out of Harvey’s control. It looped around and across the track to make heavy contact with the inside wall and then slide along the back straight to Turn 3.

Thankfully, the likeable Harvey, who struck a wall in St. Petersburg, too, was able to step from the car unaided, and the RLL team started to build up the spare tub – Harvey’s car for the Indy 500, as NBC Sports revealed – for tomorrow’s XPEL 375.

By contrast, Harvey’s teammates had a somewhat reassuring session, their cars clearly quick in the draft, with rookie Christian Lundgaard fourth and Graham Rahal seventh, but coming from the back of the field will be difficult without taking major strategy risks, given the difficulty of passing here.

That said, before this final practice, seven drivers did endeavor to open up a second lane through the turns with a 30min session that involved Helio Castroneves, Will Power, Takuma Sato, Rahal, Ed Carpenter, Pato O’Ward and polesitter Felix Rosenqvist running the high line – exceptionally high line in the case of Castroneves. The results appeared somewhat inconclusive, in that the drivers could keep their cars away from the wall, but were still having to feather the throttle in order to make it through, thus ensuring the high line was slower.

Come FP2 proper, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden went to the top of the speed charts on his 23rd of 73 laps, whereas his closest pursuer Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda set his best time in the draft on his 60th of 65 laps.

Polesitter Felix Rosenqvist proved his car was stable in the draft with third fastest ahead of Lundgaard, while Colton Herta led the Andretti Autosport-Honda contingent in fifth.

Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda proved his quali pace could be backed up by race pace with sixth fastest.

As well as Lundgaard, two other drivers relatively unfamiliar with Texas Motor Speedway – aside from testing – Romain Grosjean and Devlin De Francesco, crept into the Top 10, the latter surviving an alarming tail-happy moment out of Turn 4 to draft past his new teammate.

Jimmie Johnson, who will be making his oval IndyCar debut, was a commendable 13th on a track where he won seven times in a NASCAR Cup car. He was also the busiest driver this afternoon, turning 100 laps.

Green flag for the XPEL 375 waves at 11.45 local (Central) time on Sunday.

P Name FTime FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Josef Newgarden 23.2354 23 73 223.108 Chevy Team Penske 2 Scott Dixon 23.2752 60 65 222.726 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Felix Rosenqvist 23.2819 57 93 222.662 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 Christian Lundgaard 23.3730 82 89 221.794 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Colton Herta 23.3776 43 74 221.751 Honda Andretti Autosport 6 Takuma Sato 23.3829 47 89 221.700 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 7 Graham Rahal 23.3916 32 63 221.618 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Helio Castroneves 23.4041 38 71 221.500 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 9 Romain Grosjean 23.4219 38 84 221.331 Honda Andretti Autosport 10 Devlin DeFrancesco 23.4341 47 81 221.216 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 Alex Palou 23.4511 19 55 221.056 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Pato O'Ward 23.4749 15 75 220.832 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 Jimmie Johnson 23.4850 63 100 220.737 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Marcus Ericsson 23.5096 72 76 220.506 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Kyle Kirkwood 23.5776 32 68 219.870 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 Scott McLaughlin 23.5975 8 76 219.684 Chevy Team Penske 17 Alexander Rossi 23.6282 4 75 219.399 Honda Andretti Autosport 18 Rinus VeeKay 23.6347 5 88 219.339 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 19 Will Power 23.6438 40 83 219.254 Chevy Team Penske 20 Simon Pagenaud 23.6674 33 55 219.035 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 21 Conor Daly 23.6841 10 56 218.881 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Callum Ilott 23.7242 7 76 218.511 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 23 Ed Carpenter 23.7555 3 57 218.223 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 24 David Malukas 23.7736 28 89 218.057 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 25 Jack Harvey 23.8260 6 25 217.577 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 Dalton Kellett 23.9263 2 41 216.665 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 JR Hildebrand 24.0716 4 44 215.358 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises