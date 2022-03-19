Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice Next / Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons
IndyCar / Texas Qualifying report

Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Felix Rosenqvist delivered his second ever pole position in the NTT IndyCar Series, and his first on an oval, outpacing by a minuscule margin St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole

Oval IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson, the fifth driver to run, was the first driver to crack 220mph on a lap, reaching the 220.006mph mark on his first flyer in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, and a 219.724mph on his second left him with an average of 219.865mph.

This mark was immediately edged by Andretti Autosport-Honda’s rookie Devlin DeFrancesco who breached the 220mph barrier on his second lap, and delivered an average of 219.888mph.

Now it was his turn to be usurped, with Conor Daly producing an average of 219.987mph for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, but then Alex Rossi was the first driver to run two 220mph laps and jumped to the top of the speed charts, his two laps just 0.01mph apart.

The 11th car to run, Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, went into the 221s – a 221.316mph – on his opening lap, and backed it up with a 220.905mph, trimming the grass at the kink on the front straight, to set a 221.110mph average.

That put him beyond the reach of Josef Newgarden who was next out who slotted his Team Penske-Chevy into second, and this morning’s pacesetter Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda who moved into fourth out of the 13 who had run so far.

Pagenaud’s teammate, four-time Texas winner Helio Castroneves moved into second with a 220.768mph average, while the second Arrow McLaren SP of Pato O’Ward produced a 220.579mph average, fourth for the time being.

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda’s Takuma Sato, preparing for his 200th IndyCar start, delivered a first lap just 0.1mph off Rosenqvist’s best effort, and a second lap slightly faster than the McLaren driver’s second, but not quite enough to depose Rosenqvist, but grabbed a provisional front row slot.

Scott Dixon was the third driver to set a 221mph average, the five-time Texas winner taking provisional third ahead of Castroneves, while Romain Grosjean’s first ever quali run at Texas was a very respectable 220.4, within 0.1mph of experienced teammate Rossi, and 0.2mph of Colton Herta, the Andretti team’s pacesetter this afternoon.

Penske’s Will Power delivered two very consistent 221.0mph laps to slot into provisional third, the first driver to deliver a 221mph lap on Lap 2…. But not the last, for the final car to run, St. Petersburg-winning teammate McLaughlin delivered a 221.166mph lap and a 221.027mph to move into second, just 0.002mph faster than Sato and only 0.014mph behind Rosenqvist.

Second practice begins at 4.45pm, and will be preceded by a special session for seven cars trying to open up Texas Motor Speedway’s second lane.

Qualifying results:

P

Name

Average

QLap1Speed

QLap2Speed

Engine

Team

1

Felix Rosenqvist

221.110

221.316

220.905

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

2

Scott McLaughlin

221.096

221.166

221.027

Chevy

Team Penske

3

Takuma Sato

221.094

221.216

220.973

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

4

Will Power

221.016

221.024

221.009

Chevy

Team Penske

5

Scott Dixon

221.011

221.094

220.929

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Helio Castroneves

220.768

221.048

220.489

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

7

Josef Newgarden

220.758

220.796

220.721

Chevy

Team Penske

8

Rinus VeeKay

220.748

221.028

220.468

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

Colton Herta

220.602

220.752

220.453

Honda

Andretti Autosport

10

Pato O'Ward

220.579

220.908

220.252

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

Alex Palou

220.571

220.599

220.544

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Alexander Rossi

220.458

220.463

220.453

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

Romain Grosjean

220.412

220.668

220.156

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

Marcus Ericsson

220.364

220.494

220.234

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Simon Pagenaud

220.338

220.284

220.392

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

Conor Daly

219.987

220.104

219.871

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

Devlin DeFrancesco

219.888

219.681

220.096

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

18

Jimmie Johnson

219.865

220.006

219.724

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

David Malukas

219.864

219.927

219.802

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

20

Callum Ilott

219.462

219.637

219.287

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

21

Ed Carpenter

219.212

219.450

218.975

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

Dalton Kellett

219.038

219.275

218.801

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Kyle Kirkwood

219.013

219.147

218.880

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Jack Harvey

218.781

218.820

218.742

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

25

Christian Lundgaard

218.687

218.619

218.754

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

JR Hildebrand

218.584

218.740

218.428

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Graham Rahal

218.410

218.239

218.582

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice
Previous article

Next article

Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons

