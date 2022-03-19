Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole

Oval IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson, the fifth driver to run, was the first driver to crack 220mph on a lap, reaching the 220.006mph mark on his first flyer in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, and a 219.724mph on his second left him with an average of 219.865mph.

This mark was immediately edged by Andretti Autosport-Honda’s rookie Devlin DeFrancesco who breached the 220mph barrier on his second lap, and delivered an average of 219.888mph.

Now it was his turn to be usurped, with Conor Daly producing an average of 219.987mph for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, but then Alex Rossi was the first driver to run two 220mph laps and jumped to the top of the speed charts, his two laps just 0.01mph apart.

The 11th car to run, Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, went into the 221s – a 221.316mph – on his opening lap, and backed it up with a 220.905mph, trimming the grass at the kink on the front straight, to set a 221.110mph average.

That put him beyond the reach of Josef Newgarden who was next out who slotted his Team Penske-Chevy into second, and this morning’s pacesetter Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda who moved into fourth out of the 13 who had run so far.

Pagenaud’s teammate, four-time Texas winner Helio Castroneves moved into second with a 220.768mph average, while the second Arrow McLaren SP of Pato O’Ward produced a 220.579mph average, fourth for the time being.

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda’s Takuma Sato, preparing for his 200th IndyCar start, delivered a first lap just 0.1mph off Rosenqvist’s best effort, and a second lap slightly faster than the McLaren driver’s second, but not quite enough to depose Rosenqvist, but grabbed a provisional front row slot.

Scott Dixon was the third driver to set a 221mph average, the five-time Texas winner taking provisional third ahead of Castroneves, while Romain Grosjean’s first ever quali run at Texas was a very respectable 220.4, within 0.1mph of experienced teammate Rossi, and 0.2mph of Colton Herta, the Andretti team’s pacesetter this afternoon.

Penske’s Will Power delivered two very consistent 221.0mph laps to slot into provisional third, the first driver to deliver a 221mph lap on Lap 2…. But not the last, for the final car to run, St. Petersburg-winning teammate McLaughlin delivered a 221.166mph lap and a 221.027mph to move into second, just 0.002mph faster than Sato and only 0.014mph behind Rosenqvist.

Second practice begins at 4.45pm, and will be preceded by a special session for seven cars trying to open up Texas Motor Speedway’s second lane.

Qualifying results:

P Name Average QLap1Speed QLap2Speed Engine Team 1 Felix Rosenqvist 221.110 221.316 220.905 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 2 Scott McLaughlin 221.096 221.166 221.027 Chevy Team Penske 3 Takuma Sato 221.094 221.216 220.973 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 4 Will Power 221.016 221.024 221.009 Chevy Team Penske 5 Scott Dixon 221.011 221.094 220.929 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Helio Castroneves 220.768 221.048 220.489 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 220.758 220.796 220.721 Chevy Team Penske 8 Rinus VeeKay 220.748 221.028 220.468 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 9 Colton Herta 220.602 220.752 220.453 Honda Andretti Autosport 10 Pato O'Ward 220.579 220.908 220.252 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 11 Alex Palou 220.571 220.599 220.544 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Alexander Rossi 220.458 220.463 220.453 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 Romain Grosjean 220.412 220.668 220.156 Honda Andretti Autosport 14 Marcus Ericsson 220.364 220.494 220.234 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Simon Pagenaud 220.338 220.284 220.392 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 16 Conor Daly 219.987 220.104 219.871 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 17 Devlin DeFrancesco 219.888 219.681 220.096 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 Jimmie Johnson 219.865 220.006 219.724 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 19 David Malukas 219.864 219.927 219.802 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 20 Callum Ilott 219.462 219.637 219.287 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 21 Ed Carpenter 219.212 219.450 218.975 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Dalton Kellett 219.038 219.275 218.801 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Kyle Kirkwood 219.013 219.147 218.880 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Jack Harvey 218.781 218.820 218.742 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 Christian Lundgaard 218.687 218.619 218.754 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 JR Hildebrand 218.584 218.740 218.428 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Graham Rahal 218.410 218.239 218.582 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing