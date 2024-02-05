Subscribe
IndyCar 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
News

The CW Network confirms second season of “100 Days to Indy”

The CW Network announced the return of “100 Days to Indy” for a second season, with the six-part unscripted series beginning this spring.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
100 Days to Indy Season 2

In continued partnership with Penske Entertainment, the docuseries provides a behind the scenes of the IndyCar Series look at the path toward the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

“We are thrilled to bring another season of '100 Days to Indy' to The CW and continue to grow our portfolio of quality sports programming,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network.

“Last season gave fans unprecedented access behind the scenes of IndyCar racing leading up to the biggest race of the year, the Indy 500. We featured Josef Newgarden’s journey to the Brickyard in Indianapolis to become last year’s Indy 500 winner.

“We look forward to another season riding along with the incredible drivers and capturing all the action leading up to this year’s race.”

The press release listed off a select handful of drivers that suggests who might be highlights, which includes Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet and the defending champion of the Indy 500. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward among those mentioned, along with 2022 Indy 500 winner and Andretti Global newcomer Marcus Ericsson. Reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou, who led 36 laps in last year’s edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was also pointed out.

Lastly, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson's first attempt at the Indy 500 – trying to become the first driver to complete the ‘Memorial Day Weekend Double’ - includes NASCAR’s 600-mile race at Charlotte the same day – is mentioned as well.

Read Also:

“Nothing matches the show-stopping, high-octane intensity of the Indy 500,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles.

“The CW will once again give viewers a front row seat as the charismatic stars of the NTT IndyCar Series chase racing glory. It should be a thrilling ride and an extremely compelling watch for viewers around the country.”

While there was no mention of VICE Media Group, who was part of last year’s maiden season, Emmy® Award-winners Patrick Dimon and Adam Marinelli are back to serve as co-executive producers for this upcoming campaign.

The IndyCar Series season kicks off on March 10 on the sunny streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida. Then, it is off to the Southern California desert for a brand new $1 million challenge at the scenic Thermal Club, which will be a non-points event. “100 Days to Indy” will chronicle every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six races and the entire epic month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

