Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win Next / VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 News

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

By:

IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean believes traffic cost him a shot at victory in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and described Takuma Sato’s driving as “a bit on the limit.”

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay passed Grosjean’s pole-winning Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda as the latter was on its out-lap following a pitstop at half-distance. VeeKay, who had started on primary compound Firestones, was on the softer, faster ‘reds’ and they were up to temperature, having stopped six laps earlier. Grosjean who had run the first two stints on reds, was obliged to take a set of the primaries, and so was vulnerable to VeeKay’s clean Turn 12 attack.

However, Grosjean felt that uncooperative backmarkers rather than tire strategy was what swung the race against him. He had to battle past Juan Pablo Montoya’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, he lost time to Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, especially when the Japanese driver re-passed him to unlap himself, and then couldn’t get around Sebastien Bourdais’ delayed AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Grosjean eventually came home 4.95sec adrift of winner VeeKay.

“Every series is different, and you’ve got blue flag issues everywhere,” commented Grosjean, for whom this was just the third IndyCar race. “In Formula 1, I was shown the blue flags quite a bit over the last few years and it was terrible for us! The leader complained that it wasn’t good enough.

“Today I wish [blue flags were shown] more often because I was the guy that was chasing them, but it’s the rule that IndyCar use.

“Is there room for improvement? Probably. Is there a perfect solution, but definitely traffic cost us the win today.”

Asked if the tire marble build-up was a particular issue, that meant drivers dare not go off line in the heavy brake zones, Grosjean replied: “There was a bit of marbles but I don’t think that was the biggest issue.

“I think the fact that the backmarker can use the push-to-pass to defend from the leader, that’s a bit more annoying because… you use your push-to-pass… well you should use actually use it to fight Rinus or Alex today. You don’t want to use it [on a backmarker].

“I think we were also a bit short in sixth gear because the wind changed a bit direction so I was actually hitting the limiter. Didn’t make my life easier to overtake the guys.

“With Takuma it was a bit on the limit, I would say, and another car as well, and if you lose three seconds over two laps and another couple of seconds passing a guy – that’s five seconds – and that would have been more than enough to keep Rinus behind us.”

Grosjean admitted that he had expected VeeKay to offer strong opposition at this track.

“Rinus was superfast in Free Practice 1, as well as in the warm-up in the cooler conditions, so I knew he was going to be good,” he said. “He didn’t quite make it to the Fast Six so I knew he would have more [fresher] red tires available for the race. He started on blacks.

“When I was catching a slower car, he pitted early from the blacks and got on the reds and got some free air. I knew they were on a different strategy so I knew he was going to be tough.

“And also on the last stint I got stuck behind Sebastien Bourdais, who’s a super quick driver and he was on new tires, and I was on old reds. I couldn’t pass him for a long time until he actually locked up and went straight on into Turn 1.

“I could see Rinus four or five seconds ahead and didn’t get a chance to come back to him. That’s what I learned: I just had to push all the way. It shows you can have a seven or eight second lead in the first stint and it doesn’t mean you’re going to win the race.

“[VeeKay] came out of the pits with a good lead and I was behind two cars in pitlane, backmarkers, so it was a tough day in terms of overtaking people. I know it’s a really good track, really good straight lines, but when lapped cars are using their push-to-pass, it’s hard to get by and then obviously you’re going to push harder on your tires and then you can’t really do the pace you want.

“When [Rinus] passed me, I was on blacks, he was on reds, and I asked the team if he was on the same strategy [now], they said yes, and that therefore I had to try and stay close on the blacks but I couldn’t quite do it.

“And then on the last stint, as I say, I was stuck behind the #14 [Bourdais] which was going fast – too fast for me to pass him but too slow to catch Rinus!”

shares
comments
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

Previous article

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

Next article

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Dale Coyne Racing , Rick Ware Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

2
IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

59min
3
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

2h
4
Supercars

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

5
TCR Australia

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Latest news
VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

8m
“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean
IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

59m
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

2h
IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

6h
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

7h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend 00:34
IndyCar
9h

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole 00:37
IndyCar
14h

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole

GMR Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights 04:20
IndyCar
15h

GMR Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights

Toronto is dropped from IndyCar calendar again 00:33
IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Toronto is dropped from IndyCar calendar again

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford 00:36
IndyCar
May 14, 2021

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

Dale Coyne Racing More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices Texas
IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean
IndyCar IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”

Latest news

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean
IndyCar IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.