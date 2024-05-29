All Series
IndyCar Detroit

Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit

Dale Coyne Racing (DCR) has confirmed Tristan Vautier for this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
indycar-texas-2017-tristan-vautier-dale-coyne-racing-honda

A 34-year-old Frenchman, Vautier will drive the Honda-powered No. 51 entry for DCR on the tight and challenging 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit based in the heart of Motor City. 

The upcoming outing will mark Vautier’s return to the IndyCar Series since 2017, when he was called upon by DCR as a substitute for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at Texas Motor Speedway and finished 16th. 

The last time Vautier was in Detroit with DCR was when IndyCar raced at nearby Belle Isle as part of a doubleheader weekend, which saw him finish 17th in the first race before scoring an series-best result of fourth in the nightcap. He has 31 career IndyCar starts including 12 with Dale Coyne Racing.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the NTT IndyCar Series and Dale Coyne Racing this weekend,” shared Vautier. 

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in an Indy car but I’m very much looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this weekend and to be discovering the Detroit track. 

“Coming back to Dale Coyne Racing is like coming back to family and I want to thank Dale and Falcon Motorsport for giving me this opportunity.”

Vautier has spent his recent years finding success in sportscar racing, competing in both the IMSA Sportscar Championship, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) as well as the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). In 2021, he was part of the push to lead JDC-Miller MotorSports to victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring. He was also part of two podiums with the team the following year at the 24 Hours of Daytona, where he claimed third, and the 12 Hours of Sebring, scoring a runner-up result.

Vautier will get his first taste of Indy car racing with opening practice for the Detroit round set for Friday, May 31 at 3pm ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:45pm ET. 

The green flag waves for the Detroit Grand Prix at 12:45pm ET on Sunday, June 2. Coverage for the race begins on USA Network starting at Noon ET.

