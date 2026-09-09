VeeKay and Juncos Hollinger Racing claim milestone top 10 IndyCar championship finish

Rinus VeeKay and Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) reached new heights in the 2026 IndyCar Series season, securing 10th place in the Drivers' Championship – the first career top-10 championship result for both driver and team.

The 25-year-old Dutchman’s 10th-place milestone behind the wheel of the #76 JHR Chevrolet caps a breakthrough 18-race campaign. Over the course of the season, VeeKay and JHR compiled one podium, four top-fives, and eight top-10s, outpointing established powerhouse contenders including Andretti Global’s Will Power and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon.

The result sets new high-water marks for both parties, surpassing VeeKay’s previous career-best finish of 12th (2021, 2022 with Ed Carpenter Racing) and shattering JHR’s previous team record of 16th set by Callum Ilott in 2023.

Sealing the Top 10

Entering the season finale needing to protect their top-10 championship position, VeeKay overcame early pit lane adversity to lock up P10 in the final standings by a 10-point margin. After starting P19 and making early passes on Nolan Siegel, Christian Rasmussen, and Dixon, an incomplete fuel fill on Lap 14 of 95 forced JHR to pivot to a four-stop strategy. VeeKay responded by setting the fastest lap of the race and charging as high as seventh, ultimately taking the checkered flag 16th after late contact – more than enough to secure the new career-best in the overall standings.

“10th in the Championship! That was our goal coming into this weekend,” VeeKay said. “It wasn’t our easiest race. We missed the balance a little bit in qualifying and, in the end, it was a track position race and we just couldn’t get too much done there.

“We had a little bit of an issue on the first pit stop where we didn’t get all the fuel in, so we had to adjust the strategy and go to a four-stop. I think we adjusted quite well and didn’t take too much risk.”

Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Reflecting on the season-long achievement, VeeKay credited the entire crew for elevating the team into IndyCar's top tier.

“Just one of those weekends where we were a little bit behind,” he said. “Not spectacular, but it was enough to get the job done and get 10th in the Championship.

“Looking back at that, an incredible job by the team, by the No. 76 crew, all the engineers, the mechanics, the guys doing pit stops and everyone who helped get me to 10th in the Championship, get us to 10th in the Championship. I think it’s great and I’m really happy for everybody and really thankful for all the hard work from everyone on the team.”

A Statement Season for Juncos Hollinger Racing

The championship finish highlights an organizational leap for JHR, which also sustained a strong presence in the Firestone Pit Stop Performance standings throughout the season. JHR Team Principal Dave O’Neill framed the achievement as proof of the team's progress and potential moving forward.

“To finish P10 in the Drivers’ Championship is a fantastic achievement for this team and something we can all be incredibly proud of,” O’Neill said. “Our previous best finish was 16th, so that shows how far we’ve come and how much has gone into this season.

“We’ve also fought in the top 10 in the Firestone Pit Stop Performance standings all season, which is another important proof point of the progress we’ve made across the whole team.

“Today, Rinus made great progress from 19th and raced his way up to seventh. The final stint didn’t work out for us and we finished 16th, but setting the fastest lap of the race shows that the pace was there.”

David O'Neill, Team Principal Juncos Hollinger Racing Photo by: Grindstone Media Group/ASPInc

Looking back on a campaign anchored by a podium drive from 24th to 3rd at Milwaukee, O'Neill reflected on the foundation built across 2026, while also acknowledging the letdown of the #77 Chevrolet, driven by Sting Ray Robb, missing the valuable Leader’s Circle- ending up 25th (worst among full-time entries).

“Obviously, there’s disappointment with the #77. We wanted to get that car into the Leader’s Circle and we haven’t achieved that,” O’Neill said.

“Looking at the season as a whole though, there is so much to be proud of. We’ve had a podium, three fourth-place finishes, led races and shown we can fight at the front on every type of circuit. Rinus has had an outstanding season, and congratulations to him. Sting Ray has given everything throughout the year. Our thanks to both drivers and everyone in the team for their commitment and determination.

“I want to thank all of our partners who have supported us, invested in this team and come on this journey with us throughout the year. Our thanks also to Chevrolet for all the support they have given. And, of course, thank you to our fans, whose support means a huge amount to us.

“We’ve moved Juncos Hollinger Racing forward significantly in 2026. There’s plenty more we want to achieve, but for now we can enjoy what we’ve accomplished together this season.”