VeeKay medically cleared to race again

IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

As expected, Rinus VeeKay has been cleared to return to competition for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet this weekend at Mid-Ohio.

The ECR team was hopeful that the Dutchman would be cleared, after being forced to miss the Road America round 10 days ago due to a broken clavicle, incurred in a riding accident.

The 20-year-old won this year’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis and finished runner-up in the first round of the Detroit Grand Prix, contributing to him reaching fifth place in the championship. After missing the Road America race, he has slipped to sixth.

Today, ECR has confirmed that VeeKay will resume his IndyCar season in the 10th round, at Mid-Ohio this weekend.

The team statement states: “Following a cycling accident, VeeKay underwent successful outpatient surgery on June 15 to repair a fractured left clavicle. He was re-evaluated this afternoon and was given clearance to return to racing by Dr. Geoffrey Billows, IndyCar’s director of medical services. VeeKay will be back in the #21 SONAX Chevrolet for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

VeeKay commented: “First, I need to say thank you to the IndyCar medical staff, including Dr. Webber, who did my surgery. I am very excited to race this weekend at Mid-Ohio, especially after missing the last race at Road America.

“I am more motivated than ever! I have been working incredibly hard on my recovery, doing all kinds of treatment. I feel I will be right back at the level I was before. I sat in the car earlier this week to make sure I was comfortable and I was in the simulator yesterday, I have no pain and feel as good as ever.”

 

