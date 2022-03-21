Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?” Next / Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas
IndyCar / Texas News

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Both veteran Takuma Sato and young Rinus VeeKay looked potential podium finishers at Texas Motor Speedway but were taken out of contention by misfortune.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, started the second round of the championship from eighth, but the young Dutchman was suffering severe understeer in the opening stint, prompting him to become the first front-runner to make a pitstop on Lap 53.

He had climbed to ninth before all cars stopped under yellow on Lap 103 and he emerged in sixth, and following a Lap 149 restart after the fourth and final caution, he was able to surge past Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and 10 laps later had passed all three Team Penske-Chevrolets to hit the front.

However, in order to make it on only one more stop in the 248-lap race, VeeKay and the other leading runners would have to feather the throttle, so after five laps he was backing up the pack, allowing Will Power to pass him for the lead.

By Lap 186 he had fallen to seventh, and made his final stop, five to eight laps before his rivals, which crippled his pace for the final stint and he eventually came home 10th.

“That was a hectic race,” said VeeKay, who scored his first IndyCar win last May in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis. “I actually wasn’t too happy with the car when I started the race. I had a lot of understeer which had me pit a little bit early.

“After that front wing adjustment and new tires, I felt awesome. We were very fast. I could race at the front and had an awesome restart. We may have stopped a lap or two too early on the last stop. We were definitely hoping for a yellow to come and we would have been golden, but that didn’t happen.

“P10 it is! Pretty happy we made it over the line with a running engine, we were really tight on fuel. If we can call this a race not going our way, it’s pretty good."

Full-time teammate Conor Daly twice received drive-through penalties for speeding on pitlane and finished 18th, while team owner and oval specialist Ed Carpenter, making his first start of the season, started 21st and came home 13th.

Sato meanwhile, qualified a superb third for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, and held that spot behind front-row starters Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist for most of the opening stint.

However, when he pitted on Lap 62, the route into his pitbox was blocked by his rookie teammate David Malukas who had stalled departing his pitbox, and that dropped the two-time Indy 500 winner to 17th. Trying to pass Devlin DeFrancesco on Lap 98 around the outside of Turns 1 and 2, Sato’s left-front tire made contact with the right-rear of the Andretti Autosport car, which sent the Coyne car out of the groove, into the gray and into the wall.

Sato limped to the pits, the team made some repairs but something was seriously amiss with the handling of the car and it was decided to retire.

“We had mixed feelings today. Obviously disappointed to not finish the race but David [Malukas] had an exciting race [resulting in 11th] which was good for the team.

“We had a very fast car today. At the start, we weren’t very good, but I was able to regain my position moving up from fifth to third. I was able to stretch out our first stint. I think our tire management was better so I led the race in the perfect first stint.

“Unfortunately, we had a little issue with our teammate in pit lane and I couldn’t get into my box because I was blocked so I lost significant positions. In my second stint, as I was trying to get back to the front I was side-by-side with DeFrancesco and he had a moment and came up the track and made contact and I ended up damaging my suspension.

“It’s very unfortunate but the team did a fantastic job this weekend. I’m excited for the next race in Long Beach, we’ll be refreshed, and we’ll try our best again.”

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR crew attempt to carry out suspension repairs on Sato's car after his brush with the wall.

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR crew attempt to carry out suspension repairs on Sato's car after his brush with the wall.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
Previous article

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
Next article

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Takuma Sato More from
Takuma Sato
Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt St. Pete
IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer’s with Texas livery Texas
IndyCar

Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer’s with Texas livery

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.