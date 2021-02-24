VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

VeeKay lapped the 2.38-mile course in 66.518sec, 0.115sec faster than Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, although Bourdais held top spot without use of the push-to-pass overtake.

Graham Rahal turned a marathon 141 laps and wound up third fastest and top Honda-powered driver in the test, driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry.

Former Barber winner Will Power was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, although a couple of hundredths slower than teammate Josef Newgarden in the morning session, while Conor Daly made it two Carpenter cars in the top five.

Scott McLaughlin, who has just one IndyCar race under his belt, was an impressive seventh fastest for Penske, while Dalton Kellett appeared to have taken a step forward in the offseason as he becomes a fulltime driver for Foyt, finishing the day within 0.7sec of his team leader Bourdais.

The 2016 Indy Lights champion Ed Jones, on his return to IndyCar after a one-year hiatus, was 10th fastest, and just a tenth quicker than Dale Coyne Racing teammate and Formula 1 exile Romain Grosjean.

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM QUICK LAP DIFF. TOTAL LAPS 1 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing 66.518 105 2 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Racing 66.633 -0.115 107 3 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 66.721 -0.203 141 4 12 Will Power Team Penske 66.902 -0.384 109 5 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing 67.021 -0.503 94 6 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 67.039 -0.521 54 7 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 67.065 -0.547 104 8 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 67.166 -0.648 107 9 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Racing 67.238 -0.72 73 10 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan 67.388 -0.87 86 11 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 67.448 -0.93 111 12 51 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing 67.478 -0.96



