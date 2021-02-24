IndyCar
IndyCar / Barber Motorsports Park February testing / Testing report

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

By:

Rinus VeeKay put Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet on top in the 12-car IndyCar test at Barber Motorsports Park, while Romain Grosjean finished his first IndyCar test within one second of top spot.

shares
comments
VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

VeeKay lapped the 2.38-mile course in 66.518sec, 0.115sec faster than Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, although Bourdais held top spot without use of the push-to-pass overtake.

Graham Rahal turned a marathon 141 laps and wound up third fastest and top Honda-powered driver in the test, driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry.

Former Barber winner Will Power was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, although a couple of hundredths slower than teammate Josef Newgarden in the morning session, while Conor Daly made it two Carpenter cars in the top five.

Scott McLaughlin, who has just one IndyCar race under his belt, was an impressive seventh fastest for Penske, while Dalton Kellett appeared to have taken a step forward in the offseason as he becomes a fulltime driver for Foyt, finishing the day within 0.7sec of his team leader Bourdais.

The 2016 Indy Lights champion Ed Jones, on his return to IndyCar after a one-year hiatus, was 10th fastest, and just a tenth quicker than Dale Coyne Racing teammate and Formula 1 exile Romain Grosjean.

RANK

CAR NO.

DRIVER

TEAM

QUICK LAP

DIFF.

TOTAL LAPS

1

21

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

66.518

  

105

2

14

Sebastien Bourdais

A.J. Foyt Racing

66.633

-0.115

107

3

15

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

66.721

-0.203

141

4

12

Will Power

Team Penske

66.902

-0.384

109

5

20

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing

67.021

-0.503

94

6

2

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

67.039

-0.521

54

7

3

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

67.065

-0.547

104

8

22

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

67.166

-0.648

107

9

4

Dalton Kellett

A.J. Foyt Racing

67.238

-0.72

73

10

18

Ed Jones

Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan

67.388

-0.87

86

11

30

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

67.448

-0.93

111

12

51

Romain Grosjean

Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing

67.478

-0.96

 83

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Barber Motorsports Park February testing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

