The Dutch 20-year-old, who currently lies fifth in the NTT IndyCar Series, “was involved in an accident on a cycling trail during a training ride,” said the statement from ECR. “He sustained a clavicle injury and is currently being treated by IndyCar’s medical staff.

“VeeKay is in good spirits and has no other injuries.

“VeeKay’s participation in this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America is pending and more updates will be released when available.”

The Dutch sophomore scored his first win in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and finished second in last Saturday’s first of two races on the Detroit street course.

These and four other top 10 finishes have taken him into the top five at the halfway point of the 16-race IndyCar season.

Ironically, five years ago, another Carpenter driver, Josef Newgarden, had to race at Road America with a broken clavicle, following a shunt at Texas Motor Speedway, although he had two weeks to 10 days to recover before opening practice at the daunting high-G 4.1-mile course in Wisconsin.