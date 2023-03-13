Juri Vips subs for Jack Harvey in IndyCar test at Barber
Juri Vips will get a second outing in a Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park today, as Jack Harvey has not yet been cleared to drive by the IndyCar medical team.
The Briton crashed into the already shunted Ed Carpenter Racing car of Rinus VeeKay on Lap 42 at the Turn 4 tire wall. His car then took a second impact, this time from behind, as it served as a launch ramp for Kyle Kirkwood’s Andretti Autosport machine which flew over the stricken RLL machine.
Harvey was taken to hospital for evaluation at a local hospital to investigate a his sore right wrist and left forearm.
Barely more than a week later, the IndyCar team has not yet cleared him to return to the cockpit of his #30 RLL entry. Instead, his place will be taken by Vips who impressed the team in his initial test with the squad at Sebring last October. The 22-year-old Estonian, who has scored three Formula 2 wins for Hitech GP, will join RLL full-timers Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard.
An RLL statement said, “Harvey will be evaluated again prior to making his return to competition at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.”
This is the second straight year that Harvey has had an injury setback early in the season. Last year, he crashed in practice for the Texas round and wasn’t cleared to drive, obliging RLL to replace him with Santino Ferrucci mid-weekend.
RLL is one of seven teams testing at Barber, along with all four Chip Ganassi Racing entries, three Penske drivers, both Meyer Shank drivers, both Dale Coyne Racing drivers and singleton entries for rookies from AJ Foyt Racing (Benjamin Pedersen) and Juncos Hollinger Racing (Agustin Canapino).
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?
Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach
Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022
Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022 Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1 RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda
Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"
Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare" Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"
Hamlin says contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"
Hamlin says contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake" Hamlin says contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO
Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain
Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.