Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP

Ward, who was Josef Newgarden’s race engineer at Team Penske, departed that team last off-season, but due to legal wrangles couldn’t official start working as Arrow McLaren SP’s director of trackside engineering until July.

Now as racing director, Ward will lead the technical performance team of Max Neyron (director of operations), Nick Snyder (director of performance) and Billy Vincent (director of competition).

“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside the other leaders to continue elevating Arrow McLaren SP and our competitiveness on the track,” said Ward. “Max, Nick, Billy and I have worked really well together this past season, so we already have established an impressive baseline that will lead to a smooth start for 2023. I’m really excited to see what the team will do and welcome Brian to the team as well.”

Barnhart has moved from Andretti Autosport along with Alexander Rossi as the team expands to three full-time entries. He will call strategy for the #7 car which will now be driven by Rossi but continue to be engineered by Craig Hampson.

Rosenqvist, and his strategy caller Vincent will switch to the #6 car, while it has not yet been clarified who will call strategy for Pato O’Ward, following Kiel’s departure.

Said Barnhart: “I’m excited to join McLaren Racing as general manager for Arrow McLaren SP. The team has made incredible strides in challenging the top teams for the championship over the past two seasons. AMSP is full of talent, from their drivers to the mechanics and every position in between, and I’m honored to join them.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown added: “This leadership team has decades of racing success, with each bringing their own expertise to the group which will be a differentiator for the team as we grow to a three-car lineup in 2023 and continue to build on our heritage in the sport.

“Gavin has made a solid impact in the few short months he’s been with the team, and we welcome Brian and the years of IndyCar experience he brings to the team.”