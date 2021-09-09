Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
IndyCar / Portland News

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ 14th round will be held at Portland International Raceway. Here’s all you need to know about how to enjoy the event.

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

When is the IndyCar race at Portland?

The IndyCar portion of the event is held over two days – Saturday, Sept. 11 sees two practice sessions split by qualifying, with the race held on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Saturday, Sept. 11

• 9.00-10.15am Pacific time – Practice
• 12.15-1.30pm Pacific time – Qualifying
• 3.15-3.45pm Pacific time – Practice

Sunday, Sept. 12

• 12.00-3.00pm Pacific time – NBC broadcast
• 12.35pm Pacific time – “Drivers start your engines”
• 12.42pm Pacific time – Green flag for Grand Prix of Portland (110 laps)

What is the full on-track schedule? (All times are local/Pacific):

Friday, Sept. 10

9.00-10.40am – Indy Lights test 1
11.50am-1.45pm – Indy Lights test 2
2.00-2.45pm – ARCA practice 1
3.00-3.35pm – Indy Lights practice 1
3.50-4.20pm – ARCA practice 2
4.35-5.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1

Saturday, Sept. 11

9.00-10.15am – NTT IndyCar Series practice
10.35-11.05am – ARCA qualifying
11.25-11.55am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2
12.15-1.30pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
1.55-2.55pm – Indy Lights Race 1
3.15-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice
4.30-6.30pm – ARCA Race (57 laps)

Sunday, Sept. 12

10.30-11.30am – Indy Lights Race 2
12.00 – NBC broadcast
12.35 – “Drivers start your engines”
12.42 – Green flag for NTT IndyCar Series race (110 laps)

How can I watch IndyCar at Portland? 

Saturday, Sept. 11

• Practice 9.15-10.15am PT – Peacock live streaming
• Qualifying 12.15-1.30pm PT – Peacock live streaming
• Practice 3.15-3.45pm PT – Peacock live streaming

Sunday, Sept. 12

• Race 12.00-3.00pm PT – NBC broadcast

Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Can I stream the IndyCar race? 

The race itself cannot be streamed, just practice and qualifying.

How can I listen to the race?

The Grand Prix of Portland will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Nick Yeoman will be lead announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wolff will report from the pits.

What’s the weather forecast for the race?

Friday will see a peak temperature of 75degF, with the day cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly clear, with temperatures reaching 78degF.

Race weekend details

Track: 12-turn 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR.

Race distance: 110 laps / 216.04 miles.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primaries – seven for rookies – and four sets of alternate tires.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds total, with maximum time of 20sec per activation.

2019 race winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2019 pole winner: Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner [Andretti]-Honda), 57.8111sec / 122.302mph

Qualifying record: Power (Penske-Chevy) in 2018 – 57.2143sec/123.577mph

Race notes:

There have been nine different winners in 13 NTT IndyCar Series races this season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Barber Motorsports Park and Road America), Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (Streets of St. Petersburg), Ganassi’s Scott Dixon (Texas Motor Speedway-1), Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward (Texas Motor Speedway-2 and Belle Isle-2), Rinus VeeKay (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course-1), Helio Castroneves (Indianapolis 500), Marcus Ericsson (Belle Isle - 2 and Nashville), Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – 2). The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland will be the 27th Indy car race at PIR. Will Power, Takuma Sato and Sebastien Bourdais are the only former Portland winners at this level in this weekend’s race.

Team Penske is the current team with most wins at Portland (six) while Newman/Haas Racing holds the record at eight.

Four rookies will compete this weekend – Scott McLaughlin (Penske-Chevrolet), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Callum Ilott (the latter of whom will be making his IndyCar debut) in the Juncos-Hollinger-Chevrolet. Six drivers will be making their first Portland starts as IndyCar drivers this weekend – Oliver Askew, Marcus Ericsson, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil Meyer Shank Racing Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Total Quartz Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada #ShiftToGreen Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Oliver Askew Melbourne, Florida Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
59 Max Chilton Reigate, England Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, England AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, England Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Previous article

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

2
Supercars

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule

3
Le Mans

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans

4
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

3 h
5
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

5 h
Latest news
What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

26m
Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

15 h
Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
IndyCar

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

Sep 3, 2021
IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season
IndyCar

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season

Sep 3, 2021
Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success 02:03
IndyCar
5 h

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future 00:44
IndyCar
Sep 3, 2021

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’ 00:45
IndyCar
Aug 26, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy 01:09
IndyCar
Aug 24, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages Laguna Seca
IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

Trending Today

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule
Supercars Supercars

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021

Latest news

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.