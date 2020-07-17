IndyCar
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 3:14 PM

Friday July 17 and Saturday July 18 sees the NTT IndyCar Series’ second of three double-headers currently planned for the 2020 season. Here’s how to watch all the action from both days of action from the Iowa 250s at IndyCar’s shortest track, Iowa Speedway.

While IndyCar lost its only traditional double-header, the Belle Isle, Detroit races, to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, three double-headers were established to partly compensate for the deletion of not only Detroit but also the races at Barber Motorsports Park, the streets of Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas and Richmond Raceway. The first double-header was held last weekend at Road America, and now IndyCar arrives at the 0.894-mile oval at Newton, Iowa.

One of the most notable aspect of the Iowa 250s is the unusual qualifying procedure. As has become usual on ovals, qualifying is a one-by-one affair, with each car running two consecutive flying laps. However, grid positions on this occasion will not depend on an average of these two laps. Instead, the first lap will set the grid for this evening’s race, and the second lap will set the grid for tomorrow evening’s race.

Another interesting aspect to watch in the races is the fact that Firestone has brought the same tires as in 2019 – same construction, same compound. Given the 2020 aeroscreen-induced shift in the cars’ center of gravity and weight distribution – and the abrasive track surface at Iowa Speedway – the teams and drivers will find it challenging to find a good setup that doesn’t punish the rubber.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time and reigning champion Josef Newgarden is defending race winner at Iowa – an event he also won for Ed Carpenter Racing back in 2016 – while Simon Pagenaud is defending pole-winner.

This weekend’s races are the 14th and 15th IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway, with four former winners on the grid. Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay has taken victory here three times, Newgarden twice, while Marco Andretti and Tony Kanaan – who returns this weekend to replace Dalton Kellett in the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy – have one Iowa win each.

For a preview, facts, spotters’ list and schedule for the event, click here 

Races: IndyCar Iowa 250s
Dates: Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2020
Start times: 8.10pm local/Central Time on Friday, 7.40pm local/Central Time on Saturday
Location: Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA.

How can I watch practice for IndyCar? (Eastern Time)
Friday, July 17, 2.00pm – 3.30pm NBC Sports Gold (live)
Saturday, July 18, 2.30pm – 3.30pm NBC Sports Gold (live)

How can I watch qualifying for IndyCar?
Friday, July 17, 5.30pm on NBC Sports Gold (live)
Two-lap runs: first lap sets grid for Race 1, second lap sets grid for race 2

How can I watch the IndyCar races?
Race 1 - Friday, July 17, 9.10pm on NBCSN (live)
Race 2 - Saturday, July 18, 8.40pm on NBCSN (live)

In addition there are IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: both REV Group Grand Prix races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

For spotter’s guides and entry lists (yes, there are two of each!), as well as facts and figures for IndyCar’s races at Iowa Speedway, click here

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

