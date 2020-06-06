What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

The Genesys 300 has not only stayed on the schedule but unlike many other rounds in the 2020 IndyCar schedule, has been able to retain its original date.

While other races have become double-headers to help ameliorate the losses of certain venues from the 2020 calendar – including the classic Long Beach and Toronto street courses and the planned return to Richmond 0.75-mile oval – Texas Motor Speedway has retained its spot. And, for the first time since IndyCar started visiting the 1.5-mile (some say 1.44-mile) venue, it has become the season-opener.

What has changed for Texas is that practice, qualifying and the race itself – which has been shortened from 267 to 200 laps – are now all on the same day, and there will be no spectators allowed.

Reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet is also the defending race winner at TMS, but he will face several strong veteran rivals who have found success here. Click here for all the facts and figures.

Race: Genesys 300

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Start time: 7.05pm local/Central Time, 8.05pm ET

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

This is the most significant change of all. Practice will be livestreamed on NBC Sports Gold, qualifying will be livestreamed on NBC Sports Gold and shown live on NBCSN, the race preview will be shown on NBCSN, but the race itself has switched to NBC.

What’s the schedule for the Genesys 300?

12 noon - 12:10pm Two-stage pit speed limiter practice

12.10 - 12.40 Practice for rookies/first-time participants NBC Sports Gold (live)

12.40 - 2.00pm Practice for all cars NBC Sports Gold (live)

4.00 - 5.00pm Qualifying (two laps) NBC Sports Gold (live) and NBCSN (live)

6.30pm - NBCSN pre-race show begins

7.00pm - Command to start engines followed by the 200-lap Genesys 300 NBC (live)

In addition there are the Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts. The Genesys 300 race airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

