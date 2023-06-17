Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Power’s car had to be rebuilt after a bizarre crash in Saturday morning’s practice session with six-time champion Scott Dixon, who didn’t see the Australian coming after he’d spun and allowed Grosjean to pass.

Dixon then immediately drove into Power’s path, wrecking both cars, which led to a physical altercation when Power shoved his shoulder as he confronted his fellow Indy 500 winner.

This came after Grosjean had edged Power on to the grass moments earlier at over 150mph.

When interviewed by NBC Peacock after he failed to progress after Q1, Power produced an epic rant over Dixon, Grosjean and the Road America track’s runoff – after he’d suffered a wild off on the exit of the Carousel that flung his car into the air.

“This track’s terrible when you go off, they do a terrible job here,” he said. “They need to pick up their game, anywhere you go off you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend, so they need a kick in the butt for this place.

“Just pissed about what Dixon did this morning, just ruined our whole weekend, it was just a terrible move.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet accident Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Power was late joining qualifying as a loose tool had been left in his cockpit due to the frenzied nature of the repairs, and there were wild scenes in the pitlane as the team sought to locate it.

“The guys did a great job, unfortunately we had a screwdriver in there so I was the last to get going but everyone thrashed and did a fantastic job,” he added. “We got out there and I did everything I could.

“It’s just so hard in this field if you’re behind the eight ball, you’re not sure where the aero balance is with a new wing and new floor, so frustrating as I felt we were so quick this morning, just disappointed with what happened. Really disappointed.

“And Grosjean is a piece of crap if you saw what he did in practice, he needs a punch in the face.”

Grosjean was unavailable for interview on this subject, as he swiftly departed the pitlane after struggling in qualifying. He too suffered a wild flight, this time after being launched by a bump at the exit of the Turn 1 runoff.

After returning to the pits, Grosjean declared the car was “broken”. He will start 19th, with Power in 22nd and Dixon in 23rd.