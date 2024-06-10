All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Road America

How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Pace, a patient approach and trust in the strategy on the final pit stop was the perfect recipe for Will Power to end a two-year drought on Sunday at Road America.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

Power trailed Team Penske team-mates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin with 14 laps to go around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.

Both Power and McLaughlin were running the less preferred softer alternate compound coming to the final pit stop of the afternoon, while Newgarden was on the ideal harder primary tires. McLaughlin was the first to dive to pit lane on lap 42 of 55, while Newgarden, who was beginning to come up on back marker Nolan Siegel, waited until the next lap to pit.

And that left the 43-year-old Aussie with an opportunity to maximize any pace left and push on the in-lap before pitting on lap 44. The call, which was made by race strategist Ron Ruzewski, who also serves as the managing director of Team Penske, was executed flawlessly by Power as he jumped both team-mates in the running order and came out of the pits with a healthy advantage of roughly 0.5s over Newgarden.

From there, Power delivered a wave of clean laps en route to a victory of 3.2609s over Newgarden as part of a Penske sweep of the podium – its first since the 2017 season finale at Sonoma (won by Simon Pagenaud, with Newgarden second and Power third).

“All three Team Penske cars were great,” said Ruzewski.

Patiently lurking

“The Chevy was just unbelievable today and our only chance was to over cut these guys and Will was able to take care of the alternate tires better than anybody else. And man, he crushed it on the in-lap. I knew we had a two-second gap (to Siegel), so we had to go for it. We had to take a chance and we did, and it paid off. 

Power recalled his positioning ahead of the final stop, quietly lurking in third and not trying to challenge either of his team-mates on track.

“Yeah, I sat back,” said Power, a two-time IndyCar Series champion.

“I kind of couldn't get Scott without using a lot of push to pass. I sat back. I knew I had a lap of fuel on him. I was making the reds last. My in-lap was super quick. They didn't really go off for me at all. I was kind of babying them. I sat behind there. That was a big in-lap. Gave me enough of a gap on Josef to be able to get up to speed on the cold tires.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Some of the improvements in pace shown by Power on Sunday were also lessons from Newgarden’s preferred setup and style of driving.

“Yeah, the car was really good,” Power said.

“I came across something I hadn't been running that Josef runs a certain way, how he runs the car. I started driving like that, just using setup, and it really helped. Yeah, was just easier for me.

“Yeah, so the car was phenomenal. I haven't had a car like that for a long time in a race. It was very fast.”

Back on the top step of the podium

While this win brings a sense of relief for Power, who hadn’t won in 736 days going back to Detroit in 2022, there was a sense it was a matter of time considering his three runner-up results in the previous six points-paying races to start the 2024 campaign. Now, he also has the championship lead with a five-point gap to reigning and two-time IndyCar title contender Alex Palou (236-231).

“We'll keep working for more,” Power said. “Like I said at the beginning of this year, I want multiple wins this year. I think that's what it will take to win the championship. We have the car for it. We have the engine for it.

“You know how this championship goes: very tough group, no bad driver in this field. You have to put it together very well if you want to win.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Herta takes “disappointing” sixth, left fuming at Newgarden

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

IndyCar
Road America
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call
Herta takes “disappointing” sixth, left fuming at Newgarden

Herta takes “disappointing” sixth, left fuming at Newgarden

IndyCar
Road America
Herta takes “disappointing” sixth, left fuming at Newgarden
IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3

IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3

Latest news

Needing a win, McDowell says "It hurts to finish second"

Needing a win, McDowell says "It hurts to finish second"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Needing a win, McDowell says "It hurts to finish second"
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC WRC
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia