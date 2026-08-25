Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Washington, D.C.

There was plenty of hype (and controversy for some) surrounding the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, and it delivered one of the surreal weekends the IndyCar Series has experienced - maybe ever - outside of the Indianapolis 500.

The 1.7-mile, 7-turn temporary street circuit wrapped around the National Mall set the scene, with the backdrop views of the nation’s capital. Following a unique pre-race that featured several flyovers, small parades, and President Donald Trump waving the green flag, it became the Kyle Kirkwood show as the Floridian dominated the event en route to victory by 3.0906s over Christian Lundgaard.

There were 155 total passes, including 122 for position. The race also featured seven lead changes among four different drivers. Additionally, there were six cautions that made up 29 laps in the event. Here are the winners and losers from the 15th round of the season.

Winner: Kyle Kirkwood

Starting from second on the grid, Kirkwood put on an absolute masterclass. After taking the lead in Turn 2 on the opening lap, the Andretti Global driver controlled the tempo of the entire race, leading 128 of the 147 laps. Even through a barrage of late yellow flags and high-pressure restarts, including a late dive-bomb by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin that ended with him in the wall, Kirkwood never flinched, driving away to his second victory of the season and taking a massive 42-point chunk out of Alex Palou’s championship lead.

Loser: Alex Palou

What looked like a clear runway to solidify his title campaign quickly morphed into Palou’s nightmare scenario. After capturing pole position on Saturday, the Spaniard’s Sunday unraveled on pit road with a penalty for hitting another team’s equipment, followed by a loose wheel on a subsequent stop, and then a late-race spin into Turn 4 while trying to salvage points that put the final exclamation mark on a 20th-place disaster.

It was an uncharacteristic day for Palou and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing crew, and instead of potentially locking up a fourth consecutive - fifth overall - championship, he saw his once-comfortable points cushion shrink from 133 points down to 91 with three races left.

Winner: IndyCar

Staging a brand-new temporary street circuit in the heart of Washington, D.C. carried immense logistical and financial risks, but the end result, with the help of FOX Sports, along with event chairman Bud Denker spearheading the effort with collaborative efforts alongside Harbinger and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, was an undeniable triumph for the series. Framed by iconic backdrops like the Washington Monument among many others, the event delivered electric grandstand energy, strong television optics, and solid on-track action.

Overall, a combination of factors, including Penske Entertainment being unafraid to spend money, proved what could be done in raising the bar and being bold for IndyCar.

David Malukas, Team Penske Photo by: Mike Kropf / Getty Images

Loser: David Malukas

David Malukas saw a promising weekend turn to total destruction before the race could build any real rhythm. Running inside the top 10 early, he got caught out and clipped the inside wall and was sent into the outside wall hard at Turn 2 and snapping his right-front suspension. Sitting sideways on the track, Sting Ray Robb was left with nowhere to go and speared into the side of the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet, ending Malukas’s afternoon and leaving D.C. with a 24th-place result. It marks the third consecutive finish of 12th or worse for Malukas, who dropped down to fourth in the championship standings.

Winner: Christian Lundgaard

Starting ninth on the grid, Lundgaard put together one of his finest, most methodical drives of the year in the #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Navigating around street course carnage with precision, he maximized an alternative tire strategy and made clean, aggressive passes through the tight Turn 5 complex to claim the runner-up spot.

With an inevitable divorce from Arrow McLaren looming and being the biggest name on the free agent market, the Dane continued to help his cause as he now has six podiums, including his two wins, on the year and vaulted him straight into third place in the drivers' standings.

Loser: Scott McLaughlin

McLaughlin had the pace to challenge for the win, but a single moment of red-mist ambition completely erased a stellar afternoon. Running second and hunting Kirkwood on a restart with just 19 laps remaining, the Team Penske driver attempted a desperate dive-bomb down the inside of Turn 1. The New Zealander locked his front tires, carried far too much speed into the apex, and buried the front wing of his #3 Team Penske Chevrolet deep into the tire barrier, destroying the right-front suspension and transforming a guaranteed podium into a painful DNF.

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Anadolu via Getty Images

Winner: Kyffin Simpson / Caio Collet / Mick Schumacher

It was a landmark afternoon for three of the grid's rising talents who navigated D.C.'s chaotic streets like seasoned veterans. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson staged the drive of the day by charging from 23rd on the grid all the way up to fifth place with an early off-sequence strategy to gain track position met by stout overtakes through traffic. Caio Collet secured a career-best ninth-place finish as the top rookie of the day for A.J. Foyt Racing, while fellow first-year driver Mick Schumacher delivered a composed, incident-free performance to cross the line in 11th despite starting 24th, demonstrating sharp street-course racecraft.

Loser: Marcus Armstrong

Marcus Armstrong spent the first half of the race looking like a bonafide top-five contender, running smooth laps and managing his fuel effectively. However, his day turned sour on Lap 44 when he got into ECR’s Christian Rasmussen in Turn 5, which ultimately collected - and ended the day - of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Rinus VeeKay. Armstrong earned him a costly 10-second stop-and-hold penalty for avoidable contact as a result. The lengthy penalty buried Armstrong deep in heavy traffic, leaving him to cross the line in a deeply disappointing 17th position - his sixth consecutive finish of 16th or worse.