Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
IndyCar News

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

By:

Alex Zanardi’s wife has offered an update on the condition of the former IndyCar, Formula 1 driver and Paralympic hero, who suffered serious injuries in a handbike crash last year.

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

The Italian is continuing to undergo treatment for the serious head and facial injuries he suffered after colliding with a truck last June.

Daniela Zanardi, in an interview for BMW, said that her husband was undergoing a rehabilitation programme which included multimodal and pharmacological stimulations.

“I would like to tell all those people who are thinking of and praying for Alex that he is fighting – as he always has done,” she revealed.

“The affection we have received from friends, fans, acquaintances, athletes and those involved in motorsport over the past year has been nothing short of touching and overwhelming and has been of enormous support for us in dealing with all this.

"However, a very special thank you goes to the medical personnel.”

Daniela explained that the situation for her husband remained challenging, and that there had been setbacks along the way, with Zanardi having still not spoken since the accident.

“It has been a very complex process that has required more neurosurgery and been characterised by a number of setbacks,” she added.

“Alex is in a stable condition, which means he is able to undergo training programmes for both his brain and his body.

"He can communicate with us, but he is still unable to speak.

“After a long time in a coma, the vocal cords must regain their elasticity. This is only possible through practice and therapy.

"He still has a lot of strength in his arms and hands, and is training intensively on the equipment.”

Despite the lengthy recovery period, Daniela said that she could not be sure how long it would be before her husband could return home.

“It is certainly another huge challenge,” she said. “It is a very long journey and at the moment no predictions are made on when he will be able to return home.

“We put all our energy in Alex’s recovery. Therefore we decided to use this interview as a unique opportunity to inform the public on his recovery status and answer some frequently asked questions.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding that we will leave it at that for the moment.”

shares
comments
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

Previous article

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Latest news
Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

1 h
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

13 h
Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NAS

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

19 h
VeeKay medically cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar return
Video Inside
IndyCar

VeeKay medically cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar return

21 h
Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

Jun 29, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again 00:36
IndyCar
2 h

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 30, 2021

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 29, 2021

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 22, 2021

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 21, 2021

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso
Formula 1

FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso

Gasly "surprised" clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated Austrian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "surprised" clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Trending Today

Sauber Mugello testing 2001-10-02
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber Mugello testing 2001-10-02

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

VeeKay medically cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar return
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay medically cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.