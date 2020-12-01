Andretti Steinbrenner confirms DeFrancesco in Lights line-up

The 20-year-old Canadian, who finished second in the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 championship, will drive the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car, continuing a relationship with Steinbrenner Racing that began this year.

He joins Kyle Kirkwood and Danial Frost as confirmed entrants in a team that has already won four Lights titles, including the last two, with Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew.

"I’m super excited to be back with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport for Indy Lights in 2021," said Devlin DeFrancesco. "I think we had quite a successful Indy Pro 2000 season in 2020. Considering we have all the pieces for 2021 and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport has an incredible history in Indy Lights.

“Mark Bryant, my engineer, had a lot of success in 2018 with Patricio as well as IndyCar experience with Andretti. I have a great team around me and can’t express how ready I am to get going."

DeFrancesco scored two wins and three poles on his way to runner-up position in the IP2000 championship.

George Michael Steibrenner IV, team owner of Steinbrenner Racing, said: "We are excited to get Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport back into Indy Lights with Devlin for the 2021 season. We had a good amount of success in the Indy Pro 2000 series in 2020 with Devlin. We hope to build on that momentum and aim to field an entry comparable to the one Colton Herta piloted in 2017 and 2018."

Added Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann: "It is great to have Devlin make the next step up to Indy Lights in the Road to Indy program. Devlin had an impressive rookie campaign in Indy Pro 2000 and we are excited to see what he can do in an Indy Lights car.

“We are also thrilled to have Steinbrenner Racing back in the Indy Lights paddock alongside Andretti Autosport. Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport has a history of success in Indy Lights and we are proud to be back in the field."

The fourth Andretti Autosport entry is expected to be piloted by Robert Megennis, who scored a win in his first Indy Lights season in 2019.