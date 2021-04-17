Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / 56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
Indy Lights / Birmingham / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

By:

The first Indy Lights race for 18 months saw Global Racing Group with HMD score a 1-2, Linus Lundqvist leading Benjamin Pedersen, as one of the championship favorites Kyle Kirkwood made a Turn 1 blunder.

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

Although polesitter Lundqvist got off to a fine start, fellow HMD runner and front row starter David Malukas was nudged under braking by the third-placed car of Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood.

The contact sent Malukas off track and into the Turn 1 tire barrier and broke Kirkwood’s front wing. The former was out on the spot, while Kirkwood pitted for a new nose-wing assembly and would restart from the back of the grid.

Lundqvist’s teammate Benjamin Pedersen was thus promoted to second ahead of Toby Sowery’s Juncos Racing entry, the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car of Devlin DeFrancesco and the Carlin car of Alex Peroni. Behind these five ran two more Andretti drivers, those of series veteran Robert Megennis and Danial Frost.

The Lap 5 restart was clean, and Lundqvist immediately pulled away while Sowery tried a variety of lines, probing Pedersen’s defense. Then on Lap 8 Sowery probed the outer limits of Turn 5, and the error allowed DeFrancesco up into third.

Just past half distance, Lundqvist was maintaining an approximately 2.5sec gap over Pedersen who had a similar margin over De Francesco who in turn was a similar margin ahead of Sowery.

Kirkwood was storming along, although he took several laps to pass Christian Bogle’s Carlin car and slot into ninth. Once there, he set the fastest laps of the race as he closed on reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Racing, and was the first driver to drop into the 1min12sec lap bracket.

Leader Lundqvist went a couple hundredths quicker on his 22nd lap of the 30, as he stretched his lead over Pedersen to 3.8sec.

With seven laps to go, Megennis in sixth was leading a four-car train ahead of Frost, Robb and Kirkwood, but he then edged away as Frost focused on his mirrors. However, there were no order changes in the closing laps.

Lundqvist ran out the winner, 5.3sec ahead of his Danish teammate, who was able to keep DeFrancesco at arm’s length, while Sowery can reflect on a strong comeback having raced nothing in 2020.

 

P

No

Name

Laps

LapTime

FTime

Diff

Led

ST

Team

I1

I2

I3

1

26

Linus Lundqvist

30

1:13.5380

1:12.8521

LAP 30

30

1

Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports

33.5473

17.9530

22.0377

2

24

Benjamin Pedersen

30

1:13.3679

1:13.1713

5.3517

  

4

Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports

33.7939

18.0576

21.5164

3

17

Devlin DeFrancesco

30

1:13.0235

1:13.0171

5.9810

  

6

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

33.6287

18.0882

21.3066

4

51

Toby Sowery

30

1:13.0054

1:12.7718

7.7214

  

5

Juncos Racing

33.5838

18.0517

21.3699

5

5

Alex Peroni

30

1:13.1780

1:13.0972

12.5337

  

7

Carlin

33.7779

18.0858

21.3143

6

27

Robert Megennis

30

1:14.4882

1:13.6373

21.6282

  

8

Andretti Autosport

34.0828

18.3778

22.0276

7

68

Danial Frost

30

1:14.7652

1:13.6086

22.9966

  

10

Andretti Autosport

34.3333

18.4852

21.9467

8

2

Sting Ray Robb

30

1:14.6939

1:13.4086

23.3486

  

9

Juncos Racing

34.3086

18.3764

22.0089

9

28

Kyle Kirkwood

30

1:14.5741

1:12.8978

23.4560

  

3

Andretti Autosport

34.3253

18.2659

21.9829

10

7

Christian Bogle

30

1:13.8930

1:13.7698

30.1144

  

12

Carlin

34.0559

18.1543

21.6828

11

59

Nikita Lastochkin

30

1:13.8848

1:13.5818

30.6155

  

11

HMD Motorsports

33.8795

18.3071

21.6982

12

11

Antonio Serravalle

30

1:13.9494

1:13.9494

39.4766

  

13

Pserra Racing

34.0989

18.0710

21.7795

13

79

David Malukas

---

2:14.3964

No Time

2 LAPS

  

2

HMD Motorsports

      
shares
comments
56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Previous article

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

21min
2
MotoGP

Jorge Martin set for surgery after violent MotoGP practice crash

8h
3
IndyCar

Johnson won’t let expectations affect IndyCar debut

18h
4
Supercars

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

5
Supercars

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang

10h
Latest news
Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
IndL

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

56m
56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Apr 13, 2021
Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Jan 21, 2021
Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Jan 15, 2021
Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Jan 7, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1 Birmingham
IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar / Breaking news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Johnson won’t let expectations affect IndyCar debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson won’t let expectations affect IndyCar debut

Jorge Martin set for surgery after violent MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Jorge Martin set for surgery after violent MotoGP practice crash

Russell explains "Pastor Maldonado moment" in Imola F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Russell explains "Pastor Maldonado moment" in Imola F1 qualifying

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang

Rossi “worried” by current MotoGP form after qualifying 17th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “worried” by current MotoGP form after qualifying 17th

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo on pole as Bagnaia lap deleted
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo on pole as Bagnaia lap deleted

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole

Latest news

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
IndL Indy Lights / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.