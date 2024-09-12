Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

HMD Motorsports has announced that Caio Collet will return for the 2025 season in Indy NXT.

Collet has already captured Rookie of the Year honors after a maiden campaign that has featured one win, five podiums and one pole through 13 races. He currently sits third in the overall championship standings with only this weekend’s season finale at Nashville Superspeedway remaining.

“I am excited to continue in Indy NXT, and with HMD Motorsports,” explained Collet.

“Almost every track was new to me this season so with a year under my belt, more experiences, knowledge, and knowing what to expect, I have my goals set high for 2025. Working with my engineer Mike (Reggio) and the entire team has been great, and I know they have big goals as a program in 2025 and beyond.”

The 22-year-old Brazilian has balanced this year’s Indy NXT run while also serving as the reserve and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E Team, making his race debut earlier this year at Portland International Raceway.

“Caio is a talent behind the wheel and his approach to each day, weekend, and season is like nobody else,” added Team President Mike Maurini.

“To do what he did in 2024 was impressive. After never driving on any of these tracks, seeing some of them for the first time on a race weekend, and with the lack of preseason testing due to weather-plagued test days, we expect Caio to be in the thick of the title hunt in 2025. He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

For his part, Collet is eager to get to this weekend’s round on the 1.33-mile oval, which stands as the biggest oval for IndyCar’s developmental series.

“This will be the largest oval I have run on ever,” Collet said. “We had a good test, and I hope that we can carry that into the race weekend. In the end, the more laps I do this weekend, regardless of the result, will be beneficial for the 2025 season.”