Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2
Championship leader Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing extended his advantage over the opposition with a second flag-to-flag victory on Belle Isle.
At the start, polesitter Lundqvist got an immediate jump on fellow front-row starter Sting Ray Robb, who fell back to fourth behind two of his teammates, Hunter McElrea and Christian Rasmussen.
Behind Robb, Jacob Abel attempted to go around the outside of another Andretti driver, Matthew Brabham, at Turn 3, but Abel found himself elbowed out onto the grass on the run to Turn 4, causing him to lose a place to Danial Frost of HMD. He would lose another spot on Lap 4 to Global Racing Group HMD’s Benjamin Pedersen, who had suffered a mechanical failure during qualifying, on Lap 4.
Up front, Saturday’s winner Lundqvist had pulled a 3.5sec lead by Lap 5, but 1.5sec covered the next four. Then on Lap 8 the caution flew for Christian Bogle crashing at Turn 12, and the field got bunched up again.
The restart on Lap 12 saw the field keep it clean and there were no order changes and by Lap 18, Lundqvist’s lead was back out to five seconds, but then Rasmussen crunched his front wing at Turn 5 on the same wall where he had a big shunt in Saturday’s race.
The Lap 21 restart saw no order changes but then Abel fell out of seventh with a suspected broken halfshaft but came to a halt off-track and there was no need for another caution.
Lundqvist completed his perfect weekend with victory by 3.7sec ahead of the McElrea vs Robb battle, with Brabham coming home fourth, ahead of Frost who held off teammate Pedersen to the checkered flag, the latter having to watch his mirrors for the TJ Speed Motorsports car of Kyffin Simpson.
Lundqvist now leads Pedersen in the championship by 84 points, with Robb and Frost in joint third.
|P
|Name
|Laps
|FTime
|Diff
|Led
|ST
|Team
|Points
|1
|Linus Lundqvist
|30
|1:21.6294
|LAP 30
|30
|1
|HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|283
|2
|Hunter McElrea
|30
|1:22.0284
|3.7005
|3
|Andretti Autosport
|163
|3
|Sting Ray Robb
|30
|1:21.9961
|4.0130
|2
|Andretti Autosport
|191
|4
|Matthew Brabham
|30
|1:21.6762
|5.4745
|5
|Andretti Autosport
|186
|5
|Danial Frost
|30
|1:22.4581
|11.4373
|7
|HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|191
|6
|Benjamin Pedersen
|30
|1:22.3755
|12.1261
|13
|Global Racing Group with HMD
|199
|7
|Kyffin Simpson
|30
|1:22.2173
|12.2142
|10
|TJ Speed Motorsports
|147
|8
|Antonio Serravalle
|30
|1:23.5741
|24.8361
|8
|HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|145
|9
|James Roe
|30
|1:23.5985
|25.7713
|11
|TJ Speed Motorsports
|116
|10
|Ernie Francis Jr.
|30
|1:23.7886
|60.3121
|9
|Force Indy
|134
|11
|Ryan Phinny
|29
|1:25.3576
|1 LAPS
|14
|Abel Motorsports
|77
|12
|Jacob Abel
|23
|1:23.0424
|In Pit
|6
|Abel Motorsports
|136
|13
|Christian Rasmussen
|18
|1:22.5715
|Contact
|4
|Andretti Autosport
|147
|14
|Christian Bogle
|7
|1:24.2280
|Contact
|12
|HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|128