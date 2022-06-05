Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2

At the start, polesitter Lundqvist got an immediate jump on fellow front-row starter Sting Ray Robb, who fell back to fourth behind two of his teammates, Hunter McElrea and Christian Rasmussen.

Behind Robb, Jacob Abel attempted to go around the outside of another Andretti driver, Matthew Brabham, at Turn 3, but Abel found himself elbowed out onto the grass on the run to Turn 4, causing him to lose a place to Danial Frost of HMD. He would lose another spot on Lap 4 to Global Racing Group HMD’s Benjamin Pedersen, who had suffered a mechanical failure during qualifying, on Lap 4.

Up front, Saturday’s winner Lundqvist had pulled a 3.5sec lead by Lap 5, but 1.5sec covered the next four. Then on Lap 8 the caution flew for Christian Bogle crashing at Turn 12, and the field got bunched up again.

The restart on Lap 12 saw the field keep it clean and there were no order changes and by Lap 18, Lundqvist’s lead was back out to five seconds, but then Rasmussen crunched his front wing at Turn 5 on the same wall where he had a big shunt in Saturday’s race.

The Lap 21 restart saw no order changes but then Abel fell out of seventh with a suspected broken halfshaft but came to a halt off-track and there was no need for another caution.

Lundqvist completed his perfect weekend with victory by 3.7sec ahead of the McElrea vs Robb battle, with Brabham coming home fourth, ahead of Frost who held off teammate Pedersen to the checkered flag, the latter having to watch his mirrors for the TJ Speed Motorsports car of Kyffin Simpson.

Lundqvist now leads Pedersen in the championship by 84 points, with Robb and Frost in joint third.

P Name Laps FTime Diff Led ST Team Points 1 Linus Lundqvist 30 1:21.6294 LAP 30 30 1 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 283 2 Hunter McElrea 30 1:22.0284 3.7005 3 Andretti Autosport 163 3 Sting Ray Robb 30 1:21.9961 4.0130 2 Andretti Autosport 191 4 Matthew Brabham 30 1:21.6762 5.4745 5 Andretti Autosport 186 5 Danial Frost 30 1:22.4581 11.4373 7 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 191 6 Benjamin Pedersen 30 1:22.3755 12.1261 13 Global Racing Group with HMD 199 7 Kyffin Simpson 30 1:22.2173 12.2142 10 TJ Speed Motorsports 147 8 Antonio Serravalle 30 1:23.5741 24.8361 8 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 145 9 James Roe 30 1:23.5985 25.7713 11 TJ Speed Motorsports 116 10 Ernie Francis Jr. 30 1:23.7886 60.3121 9 Force Indy 134 11 Ryan Phinny 29 1:25.3576 1 LAPS 14 Abel Motorsports 77 12 Jacob Abel 23 1:23.0424 In Pit 6 Abel Motorsports 136 13 Christian Rasmussen 18 1:22.5715 Contact 4 Andretti Autosport 147 14 Christian Bogle 7 1:24.2280 Contact 12 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 128