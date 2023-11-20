Subscribe
Indy NXT Laguna
FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

HMD Motorsports have announced the signing of Callum Hedge for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Callum Hedge

Hedge, 20, is fresh off winning 13 of 18 races en route to claiming the championship in Formula Regional Americas by a massive 105-point margin.

The New Zealander drove for Cape Motorsports at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month, logging 55 laps and placing 14th out of 21 drivers. He will drive HMD’s #17 entry next year.

“I have had a taste of the Indy NXT machinery and am ready for the challenge that 2024 will bring,” Hedge said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to join a championship-winning program in HMD Motorsports and for my partners who continue to make my motorsports dream a reality.”

Hedge has also been keeping busy by running in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, where he sits second overall in the Pro Class standings with one round remaining. He was leading championship prior to missing the sixth round due to a scheduling conflict with the FR Americas.

At the beginning of the year, Hedge ran the Formula Regional Oceania Championship where he earned three wins and finished second in the championship.

“We have a lot of time for Callum and are confident that he will have success in Indy NXT,” said HMD Motorsports General Manager Mike Maurini.

“He is stepping into a program that has ascended rapidly and has been winning along the way. He is another piece to the growing puzzle and will be a threat for the top step of the podium all season. While the North American ovals and temporary courses will be new to him, he has a strong support system of drivers and engineers around him that will assist in making the transition seamless.”

David Salters, president of Honda Performance Development, added,“ With his dominating performance this year in Honda-powered Formula Regional Americas competition, Callum is certainly a deserving champion and HPD scholarship winner. We very much look forward to following Callum’s progress in Indy NXT in 2024, as follows in the path successfully used by previous FRA champions and now Honda-powered IndyCar drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Linus Lundqvist.”

Hedge will continue to receive support from long-time partners from his homeland, including The Tony Quinn Foundation, The Giltrap Group and Tasman Motorsports Group.

“I am anxious to get situated with the team and get going,” Hedge said. “The first test is two months away, but you can trust I will be taking in everything I can between now and January to ensure I am up to speed and ready to go.”

