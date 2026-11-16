Indy NXT

HMD Motorsports enters new era following acquisition by PV3 Enterprises

Rebranded as HMD | ENVE Motorsports for 2027, the three-time Indy NXT champions also confirm junior standout Leonardo Escorpioni for his series debut

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 2:57 PM

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PV3 Enterprises, LLC has officially acquired HMD Motorsports, marking a major expansion of its footprint in American open-wheel racing. Beginning with the 2027 Indy NXT by Firestone season, the powerhouse organization will compete under the banner HMD | ENVE Motorsports.

Despite the ownership transition, the team’s daily operations will remain firmly rooted in Brownsburg, Indiana, with current team president Mike Maurini staying on to lead the organization. The acquisition places PV3 on the final rung of the development ladder leading directly to the IndyCar Series. It builds upon PV3's existing open-wheel involvement with ENVE Motorsports – launched in 2025 by three-time Indy NXT race winner Matteo Nannini, which debuted in USF2000 at Portland – effectively giving PV3 a multi-tiered driver development pipeline.

"Henry and Daiva Malukas built an organization centered around teamwork, where everyone works together every day to help drivers improve and prepare for the next level," said Mark Hancock, managing partner of PV3 Enterprises. "We chose HMD because we believe in what they and everyone in that shop have built. What I love about IndyCar is that the push to go faster makes everyone better. It pushes drivers, engineers, and crews to try new ideas and see what holds up on the track. We want to give the people at HMD the support to keep doing that."

Founded in 2019 by Henry and Daiva Malukas, HMD Motorsports rapidly established itself as a dominant force in Indy NXT. Through the 2025 season, the team amassed three series championships and 31 race victories. HMD further cemented its legacy during the 2026 campaign by making series history at Mid-Ohio with the championship's first-ever 1-2-3-4 sweep.

"Daiva and I are proud of what this team has become. A lot of people put in long days to get us here," said HMD Motorsports co-founder Henry Malukas. "Mark and the team at PV3 understand what this team means to our family and to the people who built it with us. I’m glad those same people will get to keep doing what they do best."

Alongside the ownership news, the newly rebranded HMD | ENVE Motorsports confirmed its first driver for the 2027 Indy NXT season: Leonardo Escorpioni. Escorpioni, who served as HMD’s official junior driver in 2026 and finished runner-up in the USF Pro 2000 championship, will graduate to make his Indy NXT debut with the squad.

The deal is the latest in a string of high-profile motorsports investments by PV3. In September 2026, the group acquired the 511-acre Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville, Utah, reopening the facility as West Desert. Furthermore, through its ENVE Composites brand, PV3 maintains a strong presence in the top-tier IndyCar Series – having sponsored Mick Schumacher’s series debut in 2026 and currently backing reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson ahead of his 2027 IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing.

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