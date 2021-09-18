Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood takes Race 1 win, points lead

Kirkwood made a perfect start from pole, holding off fellow front-row starter Linus Lundqvist (Global Racing Group w/HMD) who in turn fended off his championship aspirant teammate in the HMD Motorsports car, David Malukas. Behind them their other teammate Benjamin Pedersen took fourth ahead of Danial Frost (Andretti).

The other two Andretti cars, those of Devlin DeFrancesco and Robert Megennis banged wheels in Turn 4, with the latter falling off the track briefly and losing momentum. On Lap 2, Frost lost fifth to Rasmus Lindh in the Juncos Hollinger car, and Megennis would have to pit after five laps with possible suspension issues.

By then, it appeared Lundqvist had nothing for Kirkwood who held a 2sec lead, and Malukas was looking a tad antsy to get past his teammate and at least contain the damage of Kirkwood potentially winning the race. The Andretti driver, by earning pole position for both races, had already reduced Malukas’ points lead from five to three, and the HMD driver didn’t help his cause by running wide at Turn 4 into the sand on Lap 9, and losing third to Pedersen.

Halfway through the 30-lap race, Kirkwood’s lead over Lundqvist was 7.4 seconds, while Pedersen was a further 1sec down, and Malukas was struggling in his dirty air.

Then out came the full course yellow on Lap 18, as Christian Bogle’s Carlin car appeared to drop fluid and went off the track into Turn 2, and got buried in the sandtrap.

The Lap 22 restart saw Kirkwood get a good jump on Lundqvist, who kept Pedersen and Malukas in his mirrors, while Lindh retained fifth. DeFrancesco moved up to sixth after running his other teammate Frost wide to gain sixth place. That allowed Sting Ray Robb to move the second Juncos Hollinger car up into seventh, while Race Control gave DeFrancesco a five-second penalty to be added at the end of the race for jumping the restart.

It took just two laps for Kirkwood to stretch his lead to three seconds; three laps later it was 5.6sec, and entering the final lap it was 8.4sec! He almost made it look too easy, and Malukas’ teammates showed no sign of relinquishing their positions to aid his championship quest.

Lindh held on to fifth, while DeFrancesco’s penalty dropped him to ninth.

Kirkwood's lead is now eight points, with three races to go - one tomorrow at Laguna Seca, and Mid-Ohio double-header next month.

P Name Laps FL FTime Diff Led ST Team I1 I2 I3 Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 30 5 1:16.8764 LAP 30 30 1 Andretti Autosport 47.0723 31.8409 19.3954 456 2 Linus Lundqvist 30 3 1:17.1305 6.6515 2 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 44.9399 31.1464 18.1869 381 3 Benjamin Pedersen 30 4 1:17.0845 9.1243 4 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 42.5282 31.3085 18.1315 305 4 David Malukas 30 4 1:16.9491 9.7218 3 HMD Motorsports 43.4680 31.3019 18.1585 448 5 Rasmus Lindh 30 6 1:17.2401 12.0328 6 Juncos Hollinger Racing 29.4623 31.7830 18.2075 43 6 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 7 1:17.5344 12.4696 7 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 29.4141 31.4444 18.1974 284 7 Sting Ray Robb 30 9 1:18.1499 14.3389 10 Juncos Hollinger Racing 29.6435 31.2471 18.1437 205 8 Manuel Sulaiman 30 8 1:17.6826 15.4639 9 HMD Motorsports 29.5528 31.7696 18.1854 39 9 Danial Frost 30 6 1:17.5610 16.5291 5 Andretti Autosport 29.5036 31.6433 18.3343 284 10 Robert Megennis 26 5 1:17.8653 4 LAPS 8 Andretti Autosport 29.4524 31.2986 18.1905 270 11 Christian Bogle 16 6 1:18.3128 Off Course 11 Carlin 29.5707 31.4524 18.1930 197