Indy NXT changes race format for Iowa race amid tire concerns

The race format for today’s Indy NXT race at Iowa Speedway has been reduced from 75 to 55 laps following issues the teams were dealt with during Friday’s practice session.

Several teams in the paddock encountered blistering after the opening half of practice, with the likes of HMD Motorsports and Abel Motorsports encountering right-rear tire problems and Andretti Global suffering right-front woes.

Following a break that saw the teams change to a new set of tires, and Firestone taking everyone’s initial set for examination, the series made the decision to reduce the downforce by roughly 300lbs, which in turn actually led to significantly quicker lap times and exacerbated issues.

The teams were forced to start on their third and final set in qualifying, which will continue to be the same set they will start with in the race.

Following a consultation with Firestone, IndyCar has tweaked the format to the first oval race of the season for Indy NXT.

During the adjusted race distance of 55 laps, there will now be a competition yellow after 15 laps for observation of the set of tires. From there, the field will run approximately 10 laps under caution before a single-file restart and finish out the remaining race distance.

Per the release, “Race procedures are subject to change based on prevailing circumstances.”

Motorsport.com reached out to a representative at Firestone, who shared the reasoning for teams starting off on their respective qualifying tires - which is normal for the series - is due to the rubber going through its first heat cycle, which is expected to help increase the strength of the tire versus starting on a new set of tires.

By starting on the set and running the opening 15 laps, it will create a second heat cycle that, in theory, will further enhance the integrity of the tires.

According to the Firestone representative, teams will not be allowed to change tires under the caution for blistering; only in the event of a puncture.

Although teams were only given three sets for the weekend, it is understood that Firestone has given one extra set per team readily available.

Coverage for the 10th round of the Indy NXT season on the 0.894-mile oval begins at 2:05pm ET on Peacock, IndyCar Live and the IndyCar Radio Network.