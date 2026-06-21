Indy NXT race winner, Foyt Racing teammate disqualified for tire violation

Surprise news from Road America has dramatically altered the race results from Sunday's Indy NXT Race. Race winner Alessandro de Tullio has been disqualified, as his his A.J. Foyt Racing Enterprises teammate Nicholas Monteiro (who finished 15th) have had their Race #2 finishes thrown out.

According to IndyCar officials: "During post-race inspection of car Nos. 4 [Monteiro] and 14 [De Tullio], InduCar Officiating discovered that in Race 2, Car No. 14’s tires from Saturday’s qualifying session were installed on Car No. 4 and Car No. 4’s tires from qualifying were installed on Car No. 14. As part of the discovery, neither car started either race of the weekend doubleheader on the same set of tires the car used during qualifying."

Both cars were in violation of Rule 15.1.3, which states: Tires are assigned to a specific Entrant and may not be sold, traded or otherwise reassigned, given or transferred to any other Entrant.

They also violated Rule 15.1.12.2, which states: For double-header Race Events, each Entrant is required to start one of the two races on the same set of tires used during Qualifications.

This is considered a Level 3 infraction, so both cars have been disqualified and neither is eligible for driver or entrant points from Race #2.

Matteo Nannini and the No. 20 Cape Motorsports powered by ECR entry have inherited the race win, which is the second of his career and the first of 2026 season. He previously won at IMS in 2023.

Tymek Kucharczyk and the No. 71 HMD Motorsports entry has been promoted to second (his best result of the season), while the No. 21 of Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR of championship leader Nikita Johnson has been promoted to the third and final podium place.