Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener

Siegel led from pole, going wheel to wheel with Jacob Abel at Turn 1, but the Californian HMD Motorsports driver just held on to his advantage.

Leading rookie Myles Rowe (HMD with Force Indy) ran third on the opening lap from Louis Foster, Michael d’Orlando, Reece Gold, Caio Collet and Bryce Aron.

Gold was given a three-place penalty for shifting lanes before the start, dropping him from fifth to eighth.

Jamie Chadwick was running tenth but then fell to the tail of the field before the end of the opening lap after being turfed off at the last corner by Josh Pierson, who was penalized for his late move.

During her recovery drive, Chadwick later hit the wall at Turn 2 after a side-by-side moment with Niels Koolen went awry and she was forced to pit for suspension repairs. Koolen also had a pit a few laps later as his head surround came loose and popped out, getting jammed into his car’s halo.

Siegel extended his lead over Abel to 1.8s, as Foster got around Rowe at Turn 10 on lap 4.

Andretti Global’s Foster quickly closed on Abel’s family-run car, as Rowe fell backwards towards a charging Collet, who rose to fifth during the opening exchanges.

Siegel got the hammer down, extending his lead to 4s by half distance, while Abel resisted Foster’s designs on his runner-up spot.

Collet exited fifth place following a huge high-speed spin at Turn 12 with 15 laps to go, dropping him to 11th. Two laps later, Aron crashed out of sixth position at Turn 10, causing a full-course caution that eradicated Siegel’s 6.6s lead.

The race restarted with nine laps to go, with Siegel leading Abel, Foster, Rowe, d’Orlando and Gold. Rookie d’Orlando passed Rowe into Turn 4 just before the race went yellow again as Jack William Miller had whacked the wall exiting Turn 3 and his car required recovery from the Turn 4 runoff.

It restarted again just two laps later, as Siegel pulled clear once more and Abel and Foster duelled over second. Rowe ran wide at Turn 1 and tumbled back from fifth to seventh. The recovering Collet demoted Rowe further with a forceful move at Turn 4 to snatch seventh for himself.

Siegel won the 45-lap race by 1.4s from Abel. Foster came under pressure from d’Orlando, who is on a race-by-race deal with Andretti Cape, in the closing stages but clung on to the final spot on the podium.

D’Orlando had to settle for fourth, ahead of Gold, Ireland’s Jonathan Browne, who finished sixth on his series debut, Collet and Rowe.