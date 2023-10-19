Jamie Chadwick returns to Andretti Global for ’24 Indy NXT season
Andretti Global announced the return of Jamie Chadwick for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.
The Briton will reprise her role behind the wheel of the team’s #28 entry, following a rookie campaign in 2023 that featured five top-10 finishes, including a season-best of sixth.
Prior to competing in Indy NXT, Chadwick competed in the all-female free-to-enter Championship, W Series from its inaugural season in 2019, earning three championships, 11 wins and 10 poles and was also named to the Williams Racing Driver Academy in 2019.
Chadwick was the youngest and first female driver to win a British GT title, along with becoming the first female winner of a British F3 race and the MR Challenge Championship.
“I’m really looking forward to being back with Andretti to compete in my second Indy NXT season,” said Chadwick, 25.
“My first year with the team taught me so much and we were able to make a lot of progress with every race. I know that taking this experience and confidence into 2024 is going to be massively valuable for us, and I truly feel like part of the family here. I can’t wait to hit the ground running this winter and see what we can do for next season.”
Chadwick becomes the fourth driver confirmed for Andretti Global’s Indy NXT program, alongside James Roe, Louis Foster and incoming rookie Bryce Aron. Each will be running at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on October 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
“It’s a pleasure to have Jamie return to our Indy NXT team for 2024,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Global. “Developing talent has always been a priority for Andretti, and Jamie’s motorsports journey is a perfect example of what we hope to achieve with our development drivers.
“Jamie represents what it means to break down barriers and continues to impress everyone in our organization. The growth that we saw in Jamie’s rookie season was strong and we’re confident that coming back to INDY NXT is the right choice as she continues to advance her open-wheel career.”
Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport
Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport
W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series
Louis Foster returns to Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season
Louis Foster returns to Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season Louis Foster returns to Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season
Bryce Aron joins Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season
Bryce Aron joins Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season Bryce Aron joins Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Latest news
MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1
MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1 MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1 MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1
What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team
What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team
2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.