Jamie Chadwick reveals sponsorship push to help Abbi Pulling reach Indy NXT

Williams Formula 1 team ambassador Jamie Chadwick has revealed she is actively contacting former sponsors to help Abbi Pulling secure a race seat in the United States-based Indy NXT championship.

Pulling recently completed a test in the IndyCar feeder series. It coincidentally took place on the same day as Chadwick's own recent test in the 2025 Williams F1 machinery at Portimao.

Speaking during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast in Azerbaijan alongside 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, Chadwick confirmed she had spoken with Pulling about the opportunity and shared some advice, having spent two years competing in the series.

"Same day as me. That might have been my old car. A lot of my old crew from when I did Indy NXT, so I spoke a lot with Abbi about it," the three-time W Series champion explained.

"I really hope she can get a seat over there. I absolutely loved the two years I spent over with Andretti in Indy NXT, so I've emailed a couple of old sponsors and stuff to try and help her out, because I'd love to see that happen for her."

Chadwick tested the 2025 Williams F1 machinery on the same day, completing 32 laps at Portimao. The 28-year-old described it as a "phenomenal day and an incredible experience".

Jamie Chadwick, Williams Photo by: Williams

"Few things can prepare you for driving a Formula 1 car at speed around a track like Portimao, but it was everything I imagined and 10 times more," she said.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Atlassian Williams F1 Team for this opportunity. I remember being young and watching Susie Wolff step into a Williams F1 car and how much that inspired my own journey.

"I'd love to be able to do the same for the next generation, and the experience I gained today will make a real difference both to my own racing and to what I can pass on to the drivers coming through.

"I'm so grateful and incredibly happy with how the day went. It's an experience I'll remember for a very long time - I'd go as far as saying it's been the best day of my life so far."