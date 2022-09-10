Laguna Seca Indy Lights: Robb dominates, Lundqvist is champ
Sting Ray Robb scored the first win of his Indy Lights career with a dominant drive to glory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca's first of two races, while Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing clinched the 2022 championship.
Linus Lundqvist
Photo by: James Black / Penske Entertainment
From pole position, Sting Ray Robb held off Andretti Autosport teammate Christian Rasmussen’s bold passing attempt around his outside at the slow Turn 2 and immediately started pulling away.
He was heading a team 1-2-3, as Hunter McElrea moved up from fourth to third, while Jacob Abel drove his Abel Motorsport machine from seventh to fourth, ahead of the HMD Motorsports cars of Benjamin Pedersen, Linus Lundqvist, Danial Frost and Nolan Siegel. Lundqvist only needed to start the race to have his well deserved championship confirmed.
Trying to climb from the back was the fourth Andretti car of Matt Brabham, after he was pinged for his car running underweight in qualifying. He was up from 13th to eighth at Turn 2 on Lap 10.
By Lap 11, Robb’s lead was out to 4.2sec, while Rasmussen was 2.5sec ahead of McElrea, who had a 4.3sec margin over Abel. In fact, Abel was having to keep an eye on his mirrors for Pedersen who got his first Lights win under his belt last weekend at Portland.
Given Laguna Seca’s abrasive surface, drivers were having to take care of their Cooper Tires, and it was no surprise at half distance to see that the top five drivers had all set their best laps within the first six laps. They had to ensure they had enough life left in their rubber in the event of a restart in this 35-lap race.
That didn’t stop Robb from pulling a lead of more than nine seconds by Lap 25, and his margin was over 10 seconds in the closing laps, scoring his first Indy Lights victory after six top threes earlier in the season. He has now moved into second in the championship, ahead of Matt Brabham and Christian Rasmussen.
|
P
|
Name
|
Laps
|
FL
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
35
|
5
|
1:16.7720
|
-
|
Andretti Autosport
|
443
|
2
|
Christian Rasmussen
|
35
|
6
|
1:17.2836
|
11.0674
|
Andretti Autosport
|
386
|
3
|
Hunter McElrea
|
35
|
6
|
1:17.4017
|
19.2306
|
Andretti Autosport
|
436
|
4
|
Jacob Abel
|
35
|
6
|
1:17.8857
|
20.1513
|
Abel Motorsports
|
325
|
5
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
35
|
5
|
1:18.0356
|
24.5887
|
Global Racing Group with HMD
|
415
|
6
|
Linus Lundqvist
|
35
|
10
|
1:18.0218
|
27.6857
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
543
|
7
|
Danial Frost
|
35
|
13
|
1:17.9099
|
28.1225
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
356
|
8
|
Matthew Brabham
|
35
|
14
|
1:17.8288
|
28.7642
|
Andretti Autosport
|
436
|
9
|
Christian Bogle
|
35
|
6
|
1:18.5642
|
45.2572
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
278
|
10
|
Nolan Siegel
|
35
|
6
|
1:18.6180
|
55.7876
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
20
|
11
|
Ernie Francis Jr.
|
35
|
15
|
1:18.6012
|
56.3358
|
Force Indy
|
282
|
12
|
Kyffin Simpson
|
35
|
18
|
1:18.3106
|
57.1577
|
HMD Motorsports
|
294
|
13
|
Flinn Lazier
|
28
|
20
|
1:18.3713
|
7 LAPS
|
Abel Motorsports
|
35
Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season
Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way
Latest news
Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way
Christian Rasmussen claimed his second Indy Lights triumph after leading from pole to checkered flag.
Laguna Seca Indy Lights: Robb dominates, Lundqvist is champ
Sting Ray Robb scored the first win of his Indy Lights career with a dominant drive to glory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca's first of two races, while Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing clinched the 2022 championship.
Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season
Louis Foster, a 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award nominee, has signed for Andretti Autosport's Indy Lights team for next season after winning this year's Indy Pro 2000 title.
Portland Indy Lights: Pedersen scores first victory
Benjamin Pedersen has been overshadowed for much of the last two seasons by teammate Linus Lundqvist, but in Portland he landed his first Indy Lights victory with a dominant run ahead of Matt Brabham.