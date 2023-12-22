Subscribe
Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) has announced the arrival of Lindsay Brewer for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Lindsay Brewer

The 26-year-old Colorado native will drive the team’s #76 Dallara entry for the 14-race season, where she is set to become the first American female to race in the series since Leilani Munter in 2007.

“Driving at the top level of open-wheel racing in the US has been a dream of mine ever since I was a young girl,” Brewer said.

“To be able to take this step up and drive Indy NXT is not only exciting for me, but also a dream come true.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Juncos Hollinger Racing and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos for allowing me to show what I can do, and for everyone that has supported me on this journey including my previous teams, my advisor Pieter Rossi, my manager Chris Young, and my sponsors C4 Smart Energy and Gtechniq.

“To be representing America and women in a full season at this level of motorsport is something I can be proud of, and is motivation for me to work as hard as I possibly can on and off the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

Read Also:

Brewer, who began karting at the age of 11, spent the past two seasons competing in the USF Pro 2000 Championship with Exclusive Autosport, recording two top 10s in 29 starts. She received her first taste of Indy NXT machinery at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in October, and followed it up with another opportunity to run with the team at Barber Motorsports Park in November.

“It’s a proud moment to welcome another female driver to Juncos Hollinger Racing after competing with Julia Ballario and Tatiana Calderon in Pro Mazda (now USF Pro 2000) previously,” said Ricardo Juncos, co-owner of JHR.

"We’re looking forward to working with Lindsay to build on her Road to Indy experience and to bring her up to competitive speed in Indy NXT as quickly as possible.

Brad Hollinger, co-owner of JHR, added: “Graduating to Indy NXT is a big challenge for any driver but Lindsay’s determination is there for all to see and we’re ready to give her all the support and coaching she needs to realise her potential in the series.

"We made good progress during the end of season tests at Indy and Barber, and the aim is to build on that in the coming weeks and months.”

Joey Barnes
