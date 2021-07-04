Despite plenty of side-by-side action on the opening lap, there was no change in the order up front, polesitter Danial Frost holding off Andretti Autosport teammate and championship leader Kyle Kirkwood, ahead of the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports driver Linus Lundqvist who in turn held off HMD teammate David Malukas and Devlin DeFrancesco in the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine.

However, on the run down to Turn 4 on Lap 2, Kirkwood popped to the outside of Frost and drafted by to take the lead. An Andretti driver doing less well in the early stages was sixth-place starter Robert Megennis who lost places to Benjamin Toby Sowery (Juncos Racing) and Benjamin Pedersen (GMG/HMD) in the opening couple of laps.

On Lap 10 of the 35-lap race, Christian Bogle lost his Carlin car at on the outside of Turn 1 and needed rescuing, bringing out the full course caution.

The Lao 13 restart saw no order changes, and as before the lead pair started stretching away from the pack, but on Lap 15 that pack was led by Malukas thanks to Lundqvist drifting far too wide exiting the Keyhole, Turn 2.

However, the HMD driver couldn’t close on Frost who fell almost 3sec behind leader Kirkwood by Lap 20.

Four laps later, Sowery finally found a way around Pedersen for sixth on the run down to Turn 4, and immediately started closing on DeFrancesco. The pair clashed on Lap 31 as they ran side-by-side through Turns 4, 5, 6 and 7, the Andretti driver staying ahead. Just behind them, on the penultimate lap, Megennis passed Pedersen for seventh.

Kirkwood eventually clinched victory by four seconds, while Frost did just enough to hold off Malukas.

P Name FTime Diff Led ST Team Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 1:13.4004 LAP 35 34 2 Andretti Autosport 290 2 Danial Frost 1:13.2249 4.1660 1 1 Andretti Autosport 204 3 David Malukas 1:13.7157 4.8076 4 HMD Motorsports 279 4 Linus Lundqvist 1:13.5148 8.1424 3 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 265 5 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:13.8791 13.4894 5 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 190 6 Toby Sowery 1:13.5919 14.0083 8 Juncos Racing 201 7 Robert Megennis 1:14.0345 17.6080 6 Andretti Autosport 183 8 Benjamin Pedersen 1:13.9436 18.7311 7 Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 179 9 Alex Peroni 1:14.1022 19.2162 10 Carlin 179 10 Sting Ray Robb 1:14.1602 20.1702 9 Juncos Racing 140 11 Nikita Lastochkin 1:14.3583 28.8213 12 HMD Motorsports 123 12 Antonio Serravalle 1:14.5246 29.3824 11 Pserra Racing 126 13 Christian Bogle 1:14.7049 2 LAPS 13 Carlin 125