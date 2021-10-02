Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title
Kyle Kirkwood led from pole position to checkered flag to score his 10th win of the Indy Lights season, and now needs only to finish in the Top 10 in tomorrow’s finale to clinch the championship.
In qualifying, the Andretti Autosport driver was over 0.3sec clear of his title rival, David Malukas of HMD Motorsport, who nonetheless overperformed to qualify on the front row at a track where Andretti cars appear to have an advantage.
But he had no real answer for Kirkwood’s pace, and the championship leader won by 6.4sec to add 32 points to his tally and extend his lead over runner-up Malukas to 22 points.
Two more Andretti drivers, Danial Frost and Robert Megennis started third and fourth respectively, but finished fourth and third, Frost finishing 3.5sec adrift of Malukas but 2.3sec ahead of Frost.
In a race untouched by caution flags, Sting Ray Robb drove Juncos Racing to fifth but was 22sec off the leader, while Linus Ludnqvist was sixth in the HMD/GRG machine, up from 10th on the grid.
