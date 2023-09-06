Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Rowe made history as the first African American to win a race in USF Pro 2000 and also the first to win an open-wheel championship in North America.

He joins an organization in HMD that captured the Indy NXT title last year with Linus Lundqvist, and currently leads this year’s standings courtesy of Christian Rasmussen entering the final weekend of the season.

With continued support from the Race for Equality & Change initiative developed by Penske Entertainment, the 23-year-old Rowe is set to drive the No. 99 Force Indy entry. The 2024 season will mark Rowe’s fourth as part of Force Indy’s program.

Myles Rowe Photo by: Chris Owens

This season was the first time Force Indy and HMD partnered in Indy NXT, with Ernie Francis, Jr. representing the entry.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Force Indy and have Myles as part of the HMD Motorsports program in 2024,” said Mike Maurini, general manager of HMD. “He has been a treat to follow through the ladder programs, and we are anxious to help him continue his goals to ascend to the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Rowe has progressed through two junior formula categories over the past three seasons, which included a two-year run in USF2000 in 2021-22, where he earned six wins, 11 podiums and two poles across 36 starts.

“Force Indy is really looking forward to continuing the relationship with HMD Motorsports,” Force Indy’s Rod Reid said. “We have a season working together under our belt, and our goals in and out of the pits align.”

Myles Rowe Photo by: James Black

Rowe said: “I’m super excited to announce my next step to HMD Motorsports with Force Indy and be part of their family. I am extremely excited to grow and progress with them as a team and fight for many more race wins.”

Rowe joins an organization that has only been in Indy NXT since 2019 (note: the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic) and earned 25 wins.

“Myles is a great talent,” Maurini said, “and we have had our eye on him for quite some time and are confident that he will have success not only in 2024 but for years to come.”