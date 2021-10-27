Nannini to test Indy Lights car for Juncos Hollinger

The Italian-Argentinian 18-year-old, second nephew of highly-regarded Formula 1 and DTM star driver from the late 1980s to mid-90s Alessandro Nannini, won the 2019 UAE Formula 4 championship and this year scored a win in the Formula 3 Euro Series driving for HWA Racelab. He also made eight Formula 2 starts.

On Saturday, he will pilot the Juncos Hollinger Racing #15 Indy Lights entry in the Chris Griffis Memorial Open Test, held on the IMS road course (incorporating the Turn 5 inner-loop).

“I can’t wait to be running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Nannini. “This will be my first time in the United States, so I am looking forward to this experience, as it is not every day you get to test at a track like this.

“I am confident we will have a great weekend and I want to thank Juncos Hollinger Racing for giving me the chance to test in the Indy Lights series.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos added, “Matteo brings a lot of talent for his age, so we are excited to see what we can accomplish together on track. I would like to thank Matteo and his family for this opportunity and look forward to a great test this weekend.”

The Chris Griffis Memorial Open Test will hold a total of six test sessions for each Road To Indy category – Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 – and will be preceded on Friday by IndyCar runs for Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Linus Lundqvist, Sting Ray Robb and Christian Rasmussen.