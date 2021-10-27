Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”
Indy Lights News

Nannini to test Indy Lights car for Juncos Hollinger

By:

Matteo Nannini will test a Juncos Hollinger Racing Indy Lights car at this weekend’s open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Nannini to test Indy Lights car for Juncos Hollinger

The Italian-Argentinian 18-year-old, second nephew of highly-regarded Formula 1 and DTM star driver from the late 1980s to mid-90s Alessandro Nannini, won the 2019 UAE Formula 4 championship and this year scored a win in the Formula 3 Euro Series driving for HWA Racelab. He also made eight Formula 2 starts.

On Saturday, he will pilot the Juncos Hollinger Racing #15 Indy Lights entry in the Chris Griffis Memorial Open Test, held on the IMS road course (incorporating the Turn 5 inner-loop).

“I can’t wait to be running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Nannini. “This will be my first time in the United States, so I am looking forward to this experience, as it is not every day you get to test at a track like this.

“I am confident we will have a great weekend and I want to thank Juncos Hollinger Racing for giving me the chance to test in the Indy Lights series.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos added, “Matteo brings a lot of talent for his age, so we are excited to see what we can accomplish together on track. I would like to thank Matteo and his family for this opportunity and look forward to a great test this weekend.”

The Chris Griffis Memorial Open Test will hold a total of six test sessions for each Road To Indy category – Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 – and will be preceded on Friday by IndyCar runs for Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Linus Lundqvist, Sting Ray Robb and Christian Rasmussen.

shares
comments
Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”
Previous article

Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!” Evaluation test
IndyCar

Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”

Carpenter happy with Hunter-Reay but ride still not certain Evaluation test
IndyCar

Carpenter happy with Hunter-Reay but ride still not certain

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Matteo Nannini More from
Matteo Nannini
Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races Silverstone
FIA F2

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA
FIA F2

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season
FIA F3

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season

Juncos Racing More from
Juncos Racing
Ilott says Portland experience will pay off at Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Ilott says Portland experience will pay off at Laguna Seca

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

Latest news

Nannini to test Indy Lights car for Juncos Hollinger
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Nannini to test Indy Lights car for Juncos Hollinger

Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”
IndyCar IndyCar

Malukas on first IndyCar test: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so good!”

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco

IndyCar reveals Jones as new director of Indy Lights
Video Inside
Indy Lights Indy Lights

IndyCar reveals Jones as new director of Indy Lights

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.