Indy NXT

Niels Koolen makes switch to Abel Motorsports ahead of 2027 Indy NXT campaign

Following two years with Chip Ganassi Racing, the Dutch racer pairs an INDY NXT testing slate with a winter European sports car program

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 5:00 PM

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Niels Koolen

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Abel Motorsports announced Niels Koolen will join the team for the upcoming 2027 season in Indy NXT.

Koolen, 25, moves to Abel Motorsports after spending the past two years with Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar’s top developmental series. Preparations for the new campaign begin at the annual Chris Griffis Memorial test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 16, followed by an additional test session at Barber Motorsports Park on November 9.

“I’m very happy to join Abel Motorsports for 2027,” said Koolen, who captured two top fives this past season, including a best finish of fourth at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I have spent time with Bill (Abel, team owner), John (Brunner, team manager) and the people at Abel Motorsports and I’m looking forward to working with the team. We start at Indianapolis on October 16 and from there the focus will be on preparing as well as possible for the new season.”

Alongside his U.S. testing duties, Koolen will maintain a busy winter schedule overseas to gain maximum track time before the season opens. His winter program includes an entry in the Asian Le Mans Series – competing in the LMP2 category across a slate of European events giving the Dutch racer extra seat time ahead of 2027.

The signing highlights Abel Motorsports' enthusiasm for Koolen’s ongoing growth behind the wheel as they look ahead to the new season.

For his part, Brunner said, “We’re very excited to have Niels join our team here at Abel Motorsports for the 2027 season, we have been watching Niels continue to mature and grow behind the wheel and think there are some areas where we can help so we are looking forward to what we can do together next season.”

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