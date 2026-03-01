Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Indy NXT St. Pete

Nikita Johnson rolls to Indy NXT victory in St. Petersburg

Cape Motorsports claims its first-ever win in IndyCar top developmental championship

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Nikita Johnson - Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m146844

Nikita Johnson, Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Nikita Johnson was untouchable en route to his first career victory in Indy NXT on the Streets of St. Petersburg.

A native resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, Johnson started second and made the early move at the start past pole-sitter Max Taylor and powered to victory by 0.6990s at the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit.

Four cautions pivoted the race from its originally scheduled 45-lap distance and converted it to a 55-minute time limit. Undeterred, Johnson, in the #21 Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR entry, led all of what ended up being 42 laps.

It was also the maiden win in Indy NXT for Cape Motorsports, who returned to the series in 2023 after a one-off campaign in 2010.

 

Taylor, in a #28 Andretti Global entry, ended up second. The #71 HMD Motorsports machine of Tymek Kucharczyk, who became the first Polish driver to ever race in Indy NXT, finished third to complete the podium.

The Andretti Global duo of Sebastian Murray and Lochie Hughes, last year’s third-place finisher in the championship, rounded out the top five. Myles Rowe (Abel Motorsports) was sixth, followed by Andretti’s Josh Pierson. Salvador de Alba, who made the switch from Andretti to HMD over the offseason, was eighth.

Juan Manuel Correa, in the #68 entry for Cusick Morgan Motorsports, was ninth, ahead of A.J. Foyt Racing’s Alessandro de Tullio. 

The biggest mover of the race was Jack Beeton in the #45 for HMD Motorsports, who started 13th but ran into trouble in the early running and had to charge back through the field, making 14 on-track passes en route to finishing 11th. 

 

Other notables included a clash between teammates as Chip Ganassi Racing's pairing of James Roe and Niels Koolen came together early on. Additionally, Carson Etter, another CGR driver, saw his day suffer a blow after crashing in the tire barrier in Turn 8.  

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar expanding global broadcasting presence for the 2026 season

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Dale Coyne relishes 'extraordinary' double Fast 6 appearance in St. Pete

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Dale Coyne relishes 'extraordinary' double Fast 6 appearance in St. Pete

Scott McLaughlin earns IndyCar St. Pete pole, Coyne impresses in Fast 6

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Scott McLaughlin earns IndyCar St. Pete pole, Coyne impresses in Fast 6

Will Power crashes early in second St. Petersburg practice

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power crashes early in second St. Petersburg practice
More from
Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Marcus Ericsson going into 2026 season with “chip on my shoulder”

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson going into 2026 season with “chip on my shoulder”

Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Latest news

How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

Top five American F1 circuits

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Top five American F1 circuits

Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

General
Misc General
Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration