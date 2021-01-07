Top events
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

shares
comments
By:

The opening rounds of the Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 championships will be held at Barber Motorsports Park in April, following IndyCar’s postponement of its St. Petersburg round.

Following the news that the season-opening race of the NTT IndyCar Series at St. Petersburg will be moved to April 25 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen Promotions has announced that Cooper Tires-backed Road To Indy will shuffle its dates accordingly.

Spring Training for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will be moved from Feb. 22-24 to late March/early April at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Then Barber Motorsports Park will host the opening rounds of the 2021 Road to Indy schedule on April 10/11, with a double-header for Indy Lights completing that series’ 20-race schedule.

“It’s inevitable in these current times that changes will be necessary, and it is good to be able to distribute the news early so everyone has a chance to plan appropriately,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “With the adjustment to the St. Petersburg race dates, it makes the most sense to move our Spring Training to a more appropriate time closer to the start of the season.

“We looked at several options to fill the two-race TBA on the Indy Lights schedule, and are excited to share that the series will return to Barber Motorsports Park, which will now feature all three levels of the Road to Indy.

“I would like to thank George Dennis [Barber owner] for being able to accommodate all of our series on a popular and action-packed race weekend.”

Series Indy Lights , Indy Pro 2000 , USF2000
Author David Malsher-Lopez

