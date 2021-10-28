Robb switches to Andretti Autosport Indy Lights team

The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 champion graduated last year with Juncos Racing (now Juncos Hollinger Racing) but he struggled to make an impression in a year dominated by Andretti Autosport and HMD Motorsports. Even experienced teammate Toby Sowery could only garner three podium finishes before he departed Juncos before the end of the season.

Robb finished eighth in the championship, his best result a fifth place in the penultimate race of the season at Mid-Ohio.

However, his personal progress will be more easy to monitor in 2022 as he moves to the team that just clinched the championship with Kyle Kirkwood.

“We are pleased to welcome Sting Ray Robb to Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights program for 2022,” said J-F Thormann, president of Andretti Autosport. “Sting Ray has shown great progress and talent over the course of his Road to Indy career, and we look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in Indy Lights next season.”

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the Andretti Autosport family - their history in motorsports is phenomenal and second to none,” said Robb. “With their experience and resources, I am looking forward to some amazing results.

“I saw tremendous growth as a driver this past season and am anticipating using all those tools as I move forward with the Andretti Autosport team. As I team up with Andretti, I am confident that the Indy Lights Championship is an achievable goal. A huge thank you to everyone at Andretti Autosport for believing in my ability and talent.

“And, to all you TEAM SR2 fans who have supported me as family, friends and partners, I thank you with a grateful heart. I know that we are all beyond excited to see what the 2022 season has in store, but before then, there is work to be done. Thank you, God, for allowing me another season with You behind the wheel with such a great team.”

Robb’s first outing with Michael Andretti’s squad will come this weekend at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.