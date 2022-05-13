2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Following the cancellation of the 2021 event due to Australia's closed borders, international GT racing returns to Mount Panorama with the round-the-clock enduro.

It is a new-look 12 Hour, too, with the one-off May date prompting a number of changes.

The biggest is a restriction on all-Pro line-ups in response to clashes with the European season that have prevented overseas crews from making the trip down under.

Instead Pro-Am will be the top flight class with all line-ups needing at least one Bronze-rated driver.

The May date has taken its toll on the entry list with a modest 20 cars set to tackle the 12 hours of racing.

However while the quantity has suffered the quality hasn't with some of the best Supercars drivers in the field along with some of the world's top GT racers.

The overseas contingent includes the likes of Nathanael Berthon, Kelvin van der Linde, Ricardo Feller, Markus Winkelhock, Maro Engel and reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Jules Gounon.

As for the local aces, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat, Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth and David Reynolds, Broc Feeney, Shane van Gisbergen and Will Brown will all take part in the race.

When is the Bathurst 12 Hour

The first of six practice sessions for the Bathurst 12 Hour field will kick off at 10:05am AEST on Friday.

The practice sessions will continue into Saturday morning before the grid is set across three qualifying sessions on Saturday afternoon.

The first starts at 1:20pm AEST and is for Bronze drivers only before the Pros take over at 1:55pm AEST.

The fastest 10 cars from qualifying will then take part in the Top 10 Shootout at 4:10pm AEST, which will finalise the first five rows on the grid.

On Sunday the Bathurst 12 Hour starts at 5:15am, the earliest start time in the event's history.

Friday May 13

10:00-10:30 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 1 (bronze drivers only)

10:40-11:10 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 2

15:20-16:00 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 3 (bronze drivers only)

17:05-17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 4

Saturday May 14

8:05-9:05 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 5

9:55-10:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 6

13:20-13:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 1 (bronze drivers only)

13:55-14:20 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 2 (all drivers)

16:10-16:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday May 15

5:15-17:15 Bathurst 12 Hour – Race

How can I watch the Bathurst 12 Hour

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7, 7mate, Motorsport.tv

Both Fox Sports and Channel 7 will carry live coverage of the Bathurst 12 Hour on Saturday and Sunday.

Pay TV service Fox Sports will begin its coverage at 12:00pm AEST on Saturday and 5:00am AEST on Sunday.

The free-to-air coverage on the Seven Network will begin on Channel 7 at 12:00pm AEST on Saturday.

On Sunday the Seven coverage will begin on 7mate at 5:00am AEST before switching to Channel 7 at 12:00pm AEST.

New Zealand viewers can watch the action on Sky Sports NZ.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch all of the action live and free on Motorsport.tv.

There is no TV coverage on Friday.

Can I stream the Bathurst 12 Hour?

The Bathurst 12 Hour will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo, as well as free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can stream the coverage through Motorsport.tv.