Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2
Valentino Rossi made a sensational debut on the Mount Panorama circuit as he topped the second qualifying session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
The session, limited to Bronze-ranked drivers, got off to an interrupted start, the red flag making its first appearance of the weekend a few minutes in when Keith Kassulke looped the #52 MARC V8 at The Cutting.
Once the session went green it was Brad Schumacher (#55 Schumacher Audi) and Kenny Habul (#75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes) that initially battled it out at the top.
That battle proved to be incredibly tight, Habul's 2m06.135s leading Schumacher's 2m06.139s with a little over 10 minutes to go.
It was at that point the pair were jumped by Valentino Rossi in the #46 WRT BMW, the MotoGP legend – and Bathurst rookie – having been granted a dispensation for the session despite his Silver driver ranking.
Rossi was still leading when the session was red-flagged again inside the last 10 minutes after Marc Cini hit the wall at The Cutting in the #9 MPC Audi.
When the action resumed Bathurst local Schumacher made his play for top spot, jumping ahead of Rossi with a 2m05.518s right at the flag.
But Rossi was able to respond, the MotoGP legend reclaiming top spot with a 2m05.448s on his final run.
Habul was unable to improve in the closing minutes and had to settle for third ahead of Liam Talbot in the #65 MPC Audi.
Yasser Shahin was fifth fastest in the #777 MPC Audi, one spot clear of GT World Challenge Australia rival Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #99 Triple Eight Mercedes.
Andrew Fawcett (#10 International Motorsports Audi) and Marcelo Zalloua (#44 Valmont Racing Mercedes) were next while Tony Bates (#24 Volante Rosso Mercedes) and Geoff Emery (#222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes).
Practice continues with another Bronze-only session at 2pm local time.
Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1
Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Latest news
Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up
How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.