Race report

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Sheldon van der Linde survives 250km/h wall strike to win chaotic FIA GT World Cup in Macau

Van der Linde becomes the seventh different Macau GT winner following a dramatic 2026 race

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 8:06 AM

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Kelvin van der Linde, WRT BMW

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Kelvin van der Linde charged from seventh on the grid to claim victory in a wild Macau FIA GT World Cup main race marred by controversial collisions, penalties and a miraculous escape from a 250m/h barrier impact.

The WRT BMW driver profited from a string of dramatic incidents on the Guia Circuit to secure his maiden Macau crown, in a remarkable display of BMW M4 GT3 Evo's durability after he smashed into the wall at Mandarin Bend at full speed.

"Honestly, I thought my race was over. Something like that happens to you once in a lifetime. I mean, look at the car. There's paint from the wall all over it. I genuinely thought it was over and even reported it over the radio. Maybe it's a bit of poetic justice after all the bad luck we had in the DTM this year," van der Linde said.

Absolute Corse Lamborghini driver Luca Engstler inherited second place after several penalties hit Thomas Preining and Raffaele Marciello, while Absolute Racing Porsche's Alessio Picariello completed the podium in third following a penalty for Augusto Farfus, despite having been caught up in an early collision himself.

Just as in 2024, the decisive flashpoint revolved around a collision that wiped out the race leader – this time right at the initial start. Marciello lunged at polesitter Laurin Heinrich from several car lengths back into the braking zone for Lisboa Bend.

Caught off guard by the late move, AO Racing Porsche driver Heinrich drifted slightly to the right just as Marciello's WRT BMW arrived alongside. Both cars ended up in the tyre barriers, immediately ending the race for Heinrich after the German had dominated the entire weekend up to that point.

Both Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo IIs were also collected in the melee in unfortunate circumstances and eliminated on the spot.

Stewards initially announced the incident would be investigated after the race before reversing course shortly before the finish, handing Marciello the maximum in-race penalty of a 10-second stop-and-go.

Further back, a secondary clash between KRC BMW's Farfus and Picariello blocked the track and triggered an immediate red flag. With the restart order determined by the timing loop at the first intermediate sector, and Heinrich out of contention, Marciello lined up on pole for the resumption of the race.

Contenders fall like dominoes on Guia Circuit

Following the restart, a five-car lead train formed consisting of Marciello, Craft-Bamboo Mercedes driver Maro Engel, Preining, van der Linde and Engstler.

Engel was the first to drop out of contention on lap five when a rear-left puncture ended his hopes of a record-extending fifth Macau victory – a bitter blow given that the ensuing chaos and penalties would likely have handed him the win.

Preining was next to see his victory bid unravel after receiving a 10-second time penalty for an overpower infringement. That news had not yet reached van der Linde when the South African launched an attack on Preining's Porsche for second place heading into Mandarin Bend.

Two cars running side-by-side through Mandarin proved impossible, with van der Linde slamming heavily into the outside barrier. Miraculously, his BMW remained drivable and held onto the position ahead of Engstler. "Sometimes there are days when it feels like nothing can stand in your way," van der Linde said.

The drama escalated again on lap nine when Preining attacked race leader Marciello into Lisboa Bend. Defending the inside line, Marciello had a bit of understeer, and when Preining attempted the switchback, the BMW driver attempted to close the door.

Preining pushed the back of Marciello's BMW all the way to the right-hander before San Francisco Hill, ripping the front bumper off his Porsche and leaving debris on the circuit that brought out the safety car.

Marciello's car also sustained damage, with the right-rear tyre rubbing against the bodywork and slowing him enough for van der Linde to slip past, while Preining was slapped with another penalty for the contact.

Virtually in the lead already thanks to Preining's earlier time penalty, the South-African refused to settle and snatched first place on track at the restart with six laps remaining. Despite a damaged rear wing and compromised left-side suspension geometry, van der Linde held firm to take the chequered flag.

Preining crossed the finish line second ahead of Marciello, who had also picked up a separate 10-second overpower penalty on top of his stop-and-go sanction. Once the penalties were applied, Engstler was promoted to second, while Preining still salvaged fourth place just 0.231s behind team-mate Picariello.

Plenty of top 10 surprises

Behind the lead battle, Farfus bottled up the rest of the pack before his penalty for the opening-lap clash with Picariello dropped him to ninth and handed third to Picariello.

Harmony Racing's Alessio Rovera looked next in line to benefit, only for the Italian to crash his Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo – seemingly less forgiving of heavy impacts than the BMW – at Mandarin Bend.

That opened the door for several unexpected top 10 finishes from drivers who had all started outside the leading group: Optimum Motorsport McLaren's Benjamin Goethe claimed fifth ahead of Tigani Motorsport Mercedes driver Lucas Auer in sixth, Craft-Bamboo's Adderly Fong in seventh after starting from the very back of the grid, and Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin's Marco Sorensen in eighth. Sorensen's team-mate Jamie Day rounded out the top 10 behind Farfus.

The triumph marks van der Linde's first Macau FIA GT World Cup victory, making him the seventh different winner in the event's history after Engel, Laurens Vanthoor, Edoardo Mortara, Farfus, Marciello and Antonio Fuoco.

results to follow

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