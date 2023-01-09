Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars squad to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst

The livery for the Mercedes backed by the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia that Craig Lowndes will race at the Bathurst 12 Hour has been unveiled.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst

For the second year running Lowndes will spearhead the line-up in an entry dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the PCFA.

After successfully campaigning a Class C Porsche last year, the entry is now a full GT3 Pro-Am entry using a Mercedes AMG.

The car will be entered by Scott Taylor Motorsport and run by Ash Seward Motorsport, with Lowndes joined by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery in the driver line-up.

The Mercedes will carry STM's regular black and green colours, with PCFA signage on the doors and bonnet and the #GetChecked hashtag on the rear wing.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.

Photo by: Bathurst 12H

Photo by: Bathurst 12H

Photo by: Bathurst 12H

Photo by: Bathurst 12H

Photo by: Bathurst 12H

