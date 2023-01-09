Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst

For the second year running Lowndes will spearhead the line-up in an entry dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the PCFA.

After successfully campaigning a Class C Porsche last year, the entry is now a full GT3 Pro-Am entry using a Mercedes AMG.

The car will be entered by Scott Taylor Motorsport and run by Ash Seward Motorsport, with Lowndes joined by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery in the driver line-up.

The Mercedes will carry STM's regular black and green colours, with PCFA signage on the doors and bonnet and the #GetChecked hashtag on the rear wing.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.

PCFA Bathurst 12 Hour livery 1 / 5 Photo by: Bathurst 12H PCFA Bathurst 12 Hour livery 2 / 5 Photo by: Bathurst 12H PCFA Bathurst 12 Hour livery 3 / 5 Photo by: Bathurst 12H PCFA Bathurst 12 Hour livery 4 / 5 Photo by: Bathurst 12H PCFA Bathurst 12 Hour livery 5 / 5 Photo by: Bathurst 12H