Lowndes charity livery launched ahead of Bathurst
The livery for the Mercedes backed by the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia that Craig Lowndes will race at the Bathurst 12 Hour has been unveiled.
For the second year running Lowndes will spearhead the line-up in an entry dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the PCFA.
After successfully campaigning a Class C Porsche last year, the entry is now a full GT3 Pro-Am entry using a Mercedes AMG.
The car will be entered by Scott Taylor Motorsport and run by Ash Seward Motorsport, with Lowndes joined by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery in the driver line-up.
The Mercedes will carry STM's regular black and green colours, with PCFA signage on the doors and bonnet and the #GetChecked hashtag on the rear wing.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.
Photo by: Bathurst 12H
Photo by: Bathurst 12H
Photo by: Bathurst 12H
Photo by: Bathurst 12H
Photo by: Bathurst 12H
Latest news
Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan can't fight for Mexico FE win
Norman Nato says it is "not the end of the world" if Nissan cannot win the 2022-23 Formula E Mexico opener, as he feels there is still room for improvement.
Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans
When Michael Andretti announced his tie-up with General Motors to launch a new Formula 1 team, he was adamant that it would convince the sport to welcome him.
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival
Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch
Toyota believes customer LMH cars possible, not just LMDh
Toyota believes it will be possible for customer teams to run cars built to Le Mans Hypercar regulations despite the perception that they are more expensive and complicated than LMDh machines.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.