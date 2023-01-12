Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt

The trio of factory drivers will line up in the Manthey EMA Porsche which will be run as an alliance between famous German squad Manthey Racing and Australian team EMA Motorsport.

The Manthey EMA entry was the first entry lodged from overseas for this year's running of the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener, which welcomes back Pro line-ups for the first time since 2020.

The car will be one of eight all-Pro entries in the still somewhat modest 28-car field.

Campbell will return to home soil as the sole former Bathurst 12 Hour winner in the line-up having won the race with Earl Bamber Motorsport back in 2019.

The Queensland-born drivers was instrumental in that victory, executive a number of last passes, including a spectacular move on Jake Dennis to grab the lead at Forrest's Elbow.

Jamenit, who teamed up with Campbell to win the IMSA GTD title last year, will be making his third start at the Mountain.

His other starts came in 2019 (with EBM) and 2020, the latter yielding his best result of fourth alongside Campbell and Patrick Pilet.

Campbell and Jaminet will both return to Porsche's IMSA prototype programme following the 12 Hour.

Preining, meanwhile, will make his second Bathurst 12 Hour start after finishing seventh in 2020 for Absolute Racing with Mattero Cairoli and Dirk Werner.

The Manthey EMA Porsche will carry for the 'Grello' colours for this year's Bathurst campaign, which gets underway on February 3.