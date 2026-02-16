Ralf Aron in hospital after breaking back in 27G Bathurst crash

Factory Mercedes-AMG driver Ralf Aron has suffered two fractures in his back following a horror crash during the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Aron was driving the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes when he was involved in a frontal collision with the Tsunami-RT Porsche of Johannes Zelger. According to the team, Aron was subjected to a deceleration of 27G.

"First of all, I would like to thank everyone for the incredible amount of messages that have reached me. The support over the past days has truly meant a lot to me," he wrote on Instagram.

"I also want to especially thank the medical team on site who took care of me immediately after the incident. Their professionalism and quick response made a huge difference.

"Considering the circumstances, I am doing fine and my condition is stable. I suffered two fractures in my back, but I have full movement and sensation throughout my body, which I am very grateful for. Also very happy to see that Johannes Zelger was able to walk away from the crash."

Aron calls for action: “Situation in Bathurst was serious”

The incident was triggered by Zelger, whose Porsche had spun at a blind section up the hill. Zelger's car was stationary on the track when the leading group, including Aron, arrived.

The Craft-Bamboo Mercedes driver was unable to avoid the car and collided with it at full speed. Although Aron was able to exit the car under his own power, he lay down beside the track, raising immediate concerns about the severity of his injuries. The race was subsequently stopped.

Aron stated he is aware of the risks of racing on street circuits, but stressed that the situation at Bathurst was serious.

"I have raced on many street circuits around the world, including Macau, Pau, the Norisring and even challenging places like the Nordschleife," he wrote. "I have a lot of experience in these environments, and I understand the risks that come with this type of racing. The situation in Bathurst was a serious one, and for that reason I would like to have a meeting and open discussion with race control to share my experience and perspective.

"This is not about pointing fingers. It is about understanding what happened and making sure we can prevent situations like this in the future, so that racing at this beautiful track can be as safe as possible for everyone."

Why were there no yellow flags?

Aron emphasised that his post was not about blaming anyone, but understanding what happened and ensuring that similar situations can be prevented in the future, so that races at Mount Panorama are as safe as possible for everyone.

After the crash, there was intense debate about whether drivers were adequately warned. At the second-to-last marshal post before the accident, no flag signals were displayed. Double yellow flags were only waved at the post directly next to the crashed vehicles.

Additionally, Aron experienced radio problems, leaving him with almost no chance to avoid the severe collision.

Seven AMG crashes with back injuries since 2022

Notably, Aron’s accident marks the seventh time a Mercedes car crash has resulted in serious back injuries.

May 6, 2022: Nurburgring crash of Manuel Metzger during the second qualifying session for the Qualifiers event, resulting in a fractured thoracic vertebra.

August 28, 2022: Mercedes factory driver Jules Gounon broke his fourth and fifth thoracic vertebrae in the IMSA round in Virginia.

October 8, 2022: Then-Winward Mercedes driver David Schumacher collided head on with a concrete wall in a chain-reaction crash at the DTM Saturday race in Hockenheim, fracturing his first lumbar vertebra.

January 31, 2023: Lucas Auer crashed head on into a concrete wall during the first practice for the Daytona 24 Hours, suffering lumbar vertebra fractures.

June 29, 2023: 50-year-old Australian team owner Kenny Habul, driving for SunEnergy1 at pre-qualifying for the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours, lost control in Eau Rouge, hitting the wall with the left front and fracturing his first lumbar vertebra.

One year ago: 58-year-old team owner Stephen Grove in Bathurst, whose Mercedes-AMG GT3 was catapulted into the air after a collision with Habul and slammed hard onto the asphalt. Although it was initially reported that he had not suffered any serious injuries, he mentioned a crushed vertebra on Australian website V8 Sleuth.

Aron thanks Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 features, unlike most GT3 cars, a particularly robust carbon fiber seat tub with a six-point harness, bolted to the steel roll cage and aluminum vehicle structure. The driver’s custom seat shell is molded into this tub.

After Lucas Auer’s accident in early 2023, Mercedes-AMG launched an investigation and announced enhanced safety measures to prevent further injuries. Whether these measures affected Aron’s accident is unclear at this time.

Aron, accompanied to the hospital by his team-mate Auer, expressed his gratitude to the German manufacturer.

"I would also like to thank Mercedes-AMG for building such a strong car and for giving me the protection that allowed me to get out on my own. Thank you as well for all the support," he wrote.