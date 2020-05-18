Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy / Breaking news

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy to be discontinued after 2020

shares
comments
Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy to be discontinued after 2020
By:
May 18, 2020, 3:03 PM

The Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy, which supports certain Formula E rounds, will be cancelled at the end of the 2019-20 season amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaguar made a return to international motorsport with its FE team in 2016, and the one-make series for the electric I-PACE SUV launched in 2018 originally for a three-year deal.

An inaugural season featured 10 races but moved to a reduced eight-round schedule for the current 2019-20 campaign - prior to the calendar disruption caused by COVID-19.

The grid peaked in its first year with 12 cars, but that has dropped to 10 entries this season split across six teams in addition to the centrally-run cars for guest drivers.

Jaguar FE team director James Barclay said: “The series has realised many of the targets we set out to achieve.

“However, during these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, we have reviewed our strategy and made the decision to withdraw the Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy series after two successful seasons.

“We remain fully committed to electric motorsport and our Jaguar Racing Formula E programme as an important part of our transition to electric mobility.

“I’m looking forward to the Formula E and eTrophy seasons resuming if and when it is safe for our team, partners and fans to do so.”

A statement issued by Jaguar confirmed that the championship will end “following the final race of this season”.

However, the FE season is currently suspended until the end of June and there are no more scheduled rounds following the recent cancellations of the New York and London E-Prix.

Motorsport.com understands the series is in talks with circuit organisers to resume the season by hosting races at permanent tracks.

Jamie Reigle, FE CEO, added: “Jaguar are fantastic partners on and off the track.

“The success of the eTrophy in taking the pioneering technology Jaguar developed through Formula E and applying it to high-performance production cars is a testament to their branding and engineering capabilities.

“At Formula E, we’re delighted to have supported this project, which showcases how we enable our partners to leverage our platform to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. 

“We look forward to continuing to work with Jaguar Racing on their Formula E programme.”

Motorsport.com understands that FE is interested in finding another category to support its events. But it is not believed there is another championship or manufacturer currently lined up to replace Jaguar and the eTrophy.

The eTrophy is thought to be the first international motorsport series to be cancelled directly as a result of the current global health crisis. 

Related video

Next article
Haberfeld returns to racing in Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy

Previous article

Haberfeld returns to racing in Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy
Load comments

About this article

Series Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Supercars

Fans start $100,000 crowd-funding campaign for Davison

2
Esports

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

3
Formula 1

Ferrari identifies cause of Vettel's engine failure

Latest videos

Jaguar i-PACE eTROPHY: Reema Juffali feature 02:27
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Jaguar i-PACE eTROPHY: Reema Juffali feature

Jaguar i-PACE eTROPHY Ad Diriyah: Haberfeld Algosaibi collision 00:23
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Jaguar i-PACE eTROPHY Ad Diriyah: Haberfeld Algosaibi collision

Livestream: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race 2 00:00
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Livestream: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race 2

Panasonic Jaguar Racing: Innovation Unwrapped - Extreme Performance 02:01
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Panasonic Jaguar Racing: Innovation Unwrapped - Extreme Performance

Live: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race 01:00:00
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Live: Ad Diriyah eTROPHY - Race

Latest news

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy to be discontinued after 2020
JIPe

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy to be discontinued after 2020

Haberfeld returns to racing in Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy
JIPe

Haberfeld returns to racing in Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy

Jimenez seals Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy title in New York
JIPe

Jimenez seals Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy title in New York

Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy
JIPe

Son of ex-F1 driver Beltoise to race in Jaguar eTrophy

TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car
JIPe

TWR Techeetah to run XJR-9 livery on Jaguar I-PACE car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.